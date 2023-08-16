Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher Shows Off Major Weight Loss

Christopher Schwarzenegger was totally unrecognizable when spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. In new pics, the 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver appears to have dropped an impressive amount of weight while also sporting new mullet hairstyle and beard and wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants.

Christopher appeared to have finished a workout before entering a limo.

In addition to Christopher, Arnold also shares daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, and Christina Schwarzenegger, 32, as well as son Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, with Maria. He is also dad to son Joseph Baena, 25, after having an affair with the family's maid, Mildred Baena, which ultimately resulted in the end of his marriage to Shriver.

Backgrid

Though Christopher has mostly remained out of the spotlight, he has attended several public events with his famous family, including the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In May, Arnold, 76, spoke to ET about how he handled being a father when he was also serving as the Governor of California.

"I had to rely on my wife," Arnold told ET about Maria. "But then when I came home, or I was governor for instance and I traveled all over the state of California, I came home, the kids were crying. 'Daddy, where were you when I had my recital?' 'Where were you when I needed you for my football game?'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena on His Relationship With His Half-Siblings (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Importance of Son Joseph Baena's Support

Chris Hemsworth Fanboys Over Arnold Schwarzenegger (Exclusive)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Telling Maria Shriver About Secret Child

Related Gallery