Artem Chigvintsev is stepping away from the Dancing With the Stars tour after suffering some "unexpected health issues."

The DWTS pro took to Instagram Thursday to announce that he was leaving the tour for a while with the goal of recovering and rejoining the tour's cast and crew "as quickly as possible."

"Hi DWTS family," Artem began. "My time on tour so far has been wonderful - unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues."

"My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour," he continued. "Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem."

Artem's post was met with plenty of support from his DWTS family and his fiancée, Nikki Bella, who left behind a red heart emoji in the comments.

A rep for the tour told ET that the tour is continuing as planned and that they look forward to welcoming Artem back "in the very near future."

"The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future," the tour's rep shared.

Last month, ET spoke with Artem and his former partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 of the dance competition series, at rehearsals for The DWTS: Live! Tour, about what it feels like to get back out onto the dance floor.

"Feels right," Kaitlyn shared. "Back in the swing," Artem added.

But it hadn't been so easy to get back into the swing of things.

"It's not like riding a bike, I've learned that," Kaitlyn revealed before getting some props from her partner.

"She's getting back pretty fast," Artem confirmed.

While Artem is fresh off DWTS' latest season, Kaitlyn told ET she was excited just to be dancing in any capacity, adding that she was thrilled to get the call to join the tour.

"When I first got to be on Dancing With the Stars and then I thought, once I won the mirror ball, I'm like okay, well I did it, I am hanging up the dancing shoes again, and then when they called me to do the tour, I was like, 'I'll pay you to be there,'" she explained.

David Polston

This year's champs, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, are also part of the tour, and while Kaitlyn said she was looking forward to sharing the stage with this season's winners, she told ET at the time that she couldn't help but feel a little competitive.

"I was gonna lie and say no, but I'm competitive," Kaitlyn admitted. "I'm like, a little bit, 'cause he's good."

"He's good, and I have a feeling you'll be standing on the sidelines when he's doing freestyle, being like, I know this, I can do this," Artem said of his partner's competitive nature.

"I'll just come out like, 'Look at me,'" Kaitlyn joked.

For more from the DWTS duo, check out the video below.

'DWTS': Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev Explain Why They Were 'So Emotional' After Winning (Exclusive)



