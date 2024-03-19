Fans of the Tron franchise have been waiting more than a decade, but a new film in the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise, Tron: Ares, will soon be hitting the screens, and star Arturo Castro couldn't be more excited.

The actor was all smiles at the premiere of his other new film, Road House, in New York City on Tuesday, where he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the long-awaited project.

"So there's gonna be a lot of Tron and there's also gonna be humans and also them interacting with Tron stuff," the 38-year-old star joked, poking fun at the strict levels of secrecy surrounding Hollywood blockbusters these days.

"You know, the thing about Tron is, you know, it's Tron -- and that's about all I can say legally," he added with a laugh.

Arturo Castro walked the carpet at the premiere of 'Road House' in New York City on March 19. - John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

That being said, Castro excitedly declared, "We're filming for Tron as we speak!"

He also had nothing but love for his Tron: Ares co-stars, including Jared Leto -- who plays the titular Ares, an AI program who manifests in physical form in the real world -- as well as Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan and Hasan Minhaj.

"I can tell you that the cast is incredible," Castro marveled. "Just [some of] of my favorite co-stars of all time, honestly. Its a tight crew, and the crew and the cast is some of the best I've ever worked with"

"So I'm really excited for everyone to watch it," he added.

According to an official synopsis released by Disney last month, "Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

The film -- helmed by blockbuster director Joachim Rønning -- began production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is set to hit theaters in 2025. The development process for Tron: Ares has been ongoing for over 10 years, and the film will reportedly serve as more of a reboot or side story within the universe, instead of continuing the story seen in the previous franchise installments.

Meanwhile, Castro is currently starring in the exciting Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake of Road House, alongside Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Jessica Williams and Billy Magnussen, and helmed by director Doug Liman.

For Castro, shooting the action drama was "the best time."

"We were by the beach with an incredible cast and I couldn't have asked for a better co-star," Castro marveled. "It's surreal. Every time you go on a set like this, you think about the odds of you making it to a place like that and you're just... going to burst with gratitude. I'm so grateful, honestly."

He has particular praise for Gyllenhaal, who stars as Dalton, a former UFC fighter who winds up working as a bouncer at a road house bar in Florida, a role originally played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 classic.

"He's so genuine in the character and in his leadership role on the set," Castro recalled. "He just has a natural charisma and light to him that's so beautiful to watch... He absolutely killed it [in this role]. It was pleasure to watch."

Road House premieres on Prime Video March 21.

RELATED CONTENT: