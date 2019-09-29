Ashton Kutcher is spending time with family.

The 41-year-old actor enjoyed a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday with his wife, Mila Kunis, and their two children, an eyewitness tells ET. The outing comes amid Kutcher's ex-wife, Demi Moore's, bombshell claims about their marriage and breakup in her new memoir -- but according to ET's eyewitness, both Kutcher and Kunis were "in good spirits and having a great day."

Kutcher, Kunis, and their kids Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2, rushed into the Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln show with a VIP tour guide around 5 p.m., the eyewitness says, noting that they entered through the exit, and left the same way about 10 minutes later. ET's eyewitness says Kunis was gushing about her kids and how exciting the show was as they left the theater.

The family then hit up Main Street's Penny Arcade, with the couple taking turns holding their children's hands along the way, the eyewitness says. Wyatt and Dimitri delivered a sweet "thank you" for their lollipops, at Kunis' encouragement, while ET's eyewitness says Kutcher spent time greeting an apparent fan.

The actor posted a cute shot of himself and Kunis at the park on Instagram on Sunday. "Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision," he captioned the pic.

Kutcher shared last week that his family inspired him to not send a "snarky tweet," on the same day Moore released her tell-all, Inside Out. In the book, Moore claimed that Kutcher cheated on her multiple times. "He admitted it right away," she wrote of the second time he allegedly cheated. The actress claimed that largely due to her 7-year marriage to Kutcher, her relationship with her children suffered, with none of her three daughters speaking to her.

"The husband who I'd thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn't want to work on our marriage. My children weren't speaking to me... Their father -- a friend I'd counted on for years -- was gone from my life," Moore penned in her book. "The career I'd scrambled to create since I moved out of my mother's apartment when I was sixteen years old was stalled, or maybe it was over for good. Everything I was attached to -- even my health -- had abandoned me. I was getting blinding headaches and losing weight scarily fast. I looked like I felt: destroyed."

In an interview with WSJ Magazine last week, Moore opened up about whether she still keeps in touch with Kutcher, after their divorce finalized in 2013. "We have some things that overlap. ...It’s friendly. But we’re not...hanging out," she said.

See more in the video below.

