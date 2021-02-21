Shopping

Athleisure and Activewear Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Joggers, Leggings, Lululemon Dupes & More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Athleisure street style
Amazon's Big Winter Sale is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on athleisure and activewear including joggers, leggings, Lululemon dupes and more. 

While most people are still working and working out at home under quarantine restrictions, athleisure and activewear got a lot more use than expected. Most of us could use an athletic wardrobe refresh with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, perfect to wear with your fitness trackers, but there's a lot more to explore at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

The Amazon's Big Winter Sale comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon's Big Winter Sale

DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
Amazon
DIBAOLONG Womens Yoga Joggers
These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off. 
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Men's Jogger
Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Men's Jogger
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 
STARTING AT $28 AT AMAZON
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers
While Lululemon legging dupes get a lot of attention, joggers are also popular. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the On the Fly Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
These Under Armour lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
$23 AND UP AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Amazon
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Throw these on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers High Waist Yoga Pockets Sweatpants Sport Workout Pants
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers
These ultra-soft joggers from Oalka come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.   
$10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Women's Authentics Compression Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Mock Compression Shirt
This Amazon Best Seller is breathable and moisture wicking to maximize comfort while exercising.
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
Amazon
PUMA Men's Liga Training Pants Pro
Seamlessly transition from the couch to the gym in these joggers. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit. Of course, Lululemon leggings are super popular -- this style is garnering comparisons to Align legging.
$23 AT AMAZON
Nike Women's All-in Crop
Nike Women's All-in Crop
Amazon
Nike Women's All-in Crop
These are your new favorite leggings. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras
Redqenting Women's Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bras Padded Seamless Bralette Workout Running Bras
Amazon
Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bras
If you're looking for cute activewear, this strappy sports bra is a nice touch under roomy tank tops. It's a subtly stylish addition to your workout wardrobe.
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Champion Women's Jogger
Champion Women's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Women's Jogger
Cute and comfy, you can't go wrong with these joggers. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
C9 Girls' Performance Skort
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
C9 Girls' Performance Skort
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes?
$15 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $24)
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Amazon
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential spring layer.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Nike Womens Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
Amazon
Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt
A Nike dry-fit long sleeve workout shirt ideal for the intense workout. This Nike Shirt wicks the moisture and sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry during your workout. This shirt is featured in 16 other colors.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This quick-drying T is super-soft with a 4-way stretch so you'll be comfortable whether you're working out or washing dishes. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
PUMA Womens Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra. 
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Champion Crinkle Nylon Shorts
These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nothing says "athleisure" quite like a hoodie and this Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie provides all the comfort you need to be effortlessly active. 
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Under Armour Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Under Armour Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Champion Everyday Bike Short
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Champion Everyday Bike Short
A deal on these Champion workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks
Amazon
PUMA 6 Pack Runner Socks
Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. These Puma Runner Socks comes in 14 other colors.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18)
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets - Leggings with Pockets, High Waist Tummy Control Non See-Through Workout Pants
Amazon
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a best seller. More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Champion Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Champion Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric, that includes anti-odor technology to prevent odors.
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Nike Victory Training Capris
Nike Women's Victory Training Capris
Amazon
Nike Victory Training Capris
Nike Victory Training Leggings made with Dri-Fit technology for high intensity workouts.
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
STARTING $28 AT AMAZON
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Great for going out walking or wearing after a workout, you don't want to miss out on this deal.  
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Amazon
Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie
Hanes always has affordable activewear options — these hoodies are a must for working out and lounging. These are 100% cotton with a full zip front and adjustable drawstring hood. 
$12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19)
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best dupes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. At 14 bucks, the price is hard to beat. 
STARTING AT $22 AT AMAZON
Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Speedo Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays.
$44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
$16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Adidas Athletic Low Cut Sock
Shop this six-pack of low-cut Adidas athletic socks -- they're a steal!
$16.00 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)

