Spring is in full swing with ample reasons to get outside, which means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe revamp. Lucky for athleisure lovers, Athleta is having a huge Warehouse Sale right now. One of our favorite brands for women on the move, Athleta is overflowing with major deals on some of its popular styles.

Shop the Athleta Sale

Now through Monday, April 15, you can save up to 70% on stylish activewear including yoga pants, swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops and more. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to lightweight jackets and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel.

Gym-goers are going to love all the sports bras and workout shorts designed for all different types of exercise. There's also a ton of leggings and pants for daily wear. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop from the Athleta Warehouse Sale before it ends tomorrow.

Salutation Stash Tight Athleta Salutation Stash Tight These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure. $109 $80 Shop Now

Essential Tank Athleta Essential Tank An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility. $35 $20 Shop Now

Essential Tee Athleta Essential Tee From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long. $45 $27 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: