Athleta Is Having a Major Warehouse Sale — Snag Activewear Favorites For Up to 70% Off

Athleta Warehouse Sale
Athleta
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:52 AM PDT, April 14, 2024

The Athleta Warehouse Sale is offering huge deals on stylish workout gear and loungewear until April 15.

Spring is in full swing with ample reasons to get outside, which means it’s the perfect time for a wardrobe revamp. Lucky for athleisure lovers, Athleta is having a huge Warehouse Sale right now. One of our favorite brands for women on the move, Athleta is overflowing with major deals on some of its popular styles. 

Now through Monday, April 15, you can save up to 70% on stylish activewear including yoga pants, swimsuits, biker shorts, tank tops and more. From buttery-soft leggings and comfortable pants to lightweight jackets and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel.

Gym-goers are going to love all the sports bras and workout shorts designed for all different types of exercise. There's also a ton of leggings and pants for daily wear. Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop from the Athleta Warehouse Sale before it ends tomorrow.

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants
Athleta

Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pants

An Athleta fan-favorite, these pants feature a rib knit waistband and side panels for superior mobility and comfort.

$99 $64

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
Athleta

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

From yoga to studio practice, save on a tank made from chafe-free seamless fabric that stretches with every move.

$44 $19

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

Aurora Seamless 7" Short
Athleta

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.

$69 $24

Shop Now

Salutation Stash Tight

Salutation Stash Tight
Athleta

Salutation Stash Tight

These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.

$109 $80

Shop Now

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Athleta

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

Athleta's studio tight is made with buttery-soft Powervita fabric that dries in a flash for ultimate comfort when breaking a sweat.

$89 $44

Shop Now

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Athleta

Brooklyn Heights Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Pair this jumpsuit with your favorite jean jacket for a comfortable and cute look this spring. There are even secure zip pockets to store your essentials.

$139 $94

Shop Now

Essential Tank

Essential Tank
Athleta

Essential Tank

An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.

$35 $20

Shop Now

Essential Tee

Essential Tee
Athleta

Essential Tee

From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.

$45 $27

Shop Now

