Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off at the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Athleta Sale 1280
Courtesy of Athleta

Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering up to 60% off with their semi-annual sale. 

You'll also find great Athleta deals on hoodies, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers and more in the sale section of the website. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and returns are free. 

The brand has stylish activewear and performance apparel for women, including tops, yoga pants, Athleta leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Dolman Tee

Dolman Tee
Athleta
Athleta Dolman Tee
Athleta
Dolman Tee
Athleta

This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering

REGULARLY $49

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight

Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta
Athleta Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta
Headlands Hybrid Moto Tight
Athleta

Sleek, edgy moto leggings. 

REGULARLY $128

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta
Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta
Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta

A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. 

REGULARLY $89

Square Neck One Piece

Square Neck One Piece
Athleta
Athleta Square Neck One Piece
Athleta
Square Neck One Piece
Athleta

A flattering one piece swimsuit.

REGULARLY $98

Flurry Peak Turtleneck

Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Athleta

This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place.

REGULARLY $89

