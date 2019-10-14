There's a new man in Audrina Patridge's life!

A source tells ET that The Hills: New Beginnings star has struck up a casual romance with actor Josh Henderson, stating the two "aren't in a serious relationship." However, the source adds that Patridge and Henderson are "enjoying each other's company."

"They have been friends for a long time and enjoy hanging out," the source states. That includes attending the Nights of the Jack Friends and Family Night, an interactive Halloween event, together earlier in October.

A second source tells ET that, although Henderson and Patridge are enjoying spending time together, the actress' 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, is her top priority.

This new romance arrives less than a year after 34-year-old Patridge and ex-husband Corey Bohan finalized their divorce. They were married in November 2016. However, 10 months later they parted ways. She was granted full custody of their daughter in October 2017.

Before the divorce was finalized, Patridge filed two separate domestic violence restraining orders against her ex.

Although there's a new relationship taking shape in Patridge's life, she admitted to ET in June that there will always be a strong connection between her and former longtime love, Justin Bobby.

"I've known Justin since I was 19 years old, it's been so long," Patridge said, adding that she "can't say anything" about the current state of their friendship because they were still filming The Hills: New Beginnings.

Since, the first season of the rebooted show has explored Patridge and Bobby's on-again, off-again connection, as well as her rekindled romance with ex Ryan Cabrera after her marriage ended. They split a second time in September 2018.

