Audrina Patridge isn't letting anything get her down.

The Hills: New Beginnings star enjoyed a "nice reset" and mother-daughter time with her 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, this week. On Saturday, Patridge took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and videos of her and her mini-me on vacation and having the best time.

"A little staycation getaway is always a nice reset," she captioned her post. Her sun-soaked vacay comes after the reality star took legal action against her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.

ET learned on Thursday that Patridge filed a motion for a domestic violence restraining order against Bohan this week. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge granted Patridge's request and ordered Bohan to stay at least 100 yards away from both his ex and Kirra until the next hearing that's scheduled for later this month.

After filing for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 following 10 months of marriage, Patridge was granted full custody of Kirra one month later. The two finalized their divorce last December.

The brunette beauty recently opened up about her former husband and their ongoing battle in an episode of the MTV reboot.

"On the personal side of things, it's just court and custody, just everything at once," she admitted. "It gets hard. It's been so hard lately."

"You get so used to having someone there all the time, and then it's just getting used to being on your own," she continued, getting emotional. "And being a single mom, really, it's hit me today."

Last month, she told ET about how New Beginnings is about moving on and starting fresh. Hear what she shared in the video below.

