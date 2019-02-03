Ava DuVernay, Common and Other Stars Boycott the Super Bowl in Support of Colin Kaepernick
This year's Super Bowl is facing controversy over the NFL's handling of player protests, with many celebrities boycotting the big game to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick -- who famously started a peaceful demonstration movement by taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality -- is receiving support from stars on social media using the hashtag #ImWithKap.
The trending tag is an attempt to show their opposition to the way the NFL handled the situation with the 31-year-old football star -- as many believe the league effectively banned him from the game as a result of his protest.
Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay was one of many celebs who took to Twitter on Sunday to share her support for Kaepernick and her disappointment with the NFL, tweeting, "I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players.
"To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs," she added. "It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap."
Kaepernick himself responded to DuVernay's tweet with appreciation, writing, "Love you Sister."
Meanwhile, Oscar winning singer Common also shared his support, quoting legendary political activist Angela Davis.
"'I'm no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept.' Dr. Angela Davis," Common tweeted, as well as posting two photos of himself with Davis, who wore a Kaepernick jersey personalized with the #ImWithKap tag.
Here are just a few of the other outspoken celebrities and activists who are throwing their support behind Kaepernick and speaking out against the NFL on the sport's biggest day of the year.
Super Bowl LIII -- which features the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the New England Patriots -- also faces controversy over their Halftime show, featuring Maroon 5 with Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Check out the video below for more on the outcry.
