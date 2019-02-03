This year's Super Bowl is facing controversy over the NFL's handling of player protests, with many celebrities boycotting the big game to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick -- who famously started a peaceful demonstration movement by taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality -- is receiving support from stars on social media using the hashtag #ImWithKap.

The trending tag is an attempt to show their opposition to the way the NFL handled the situation with the 31-year-old football star -- as many believe the league effectively banned him from the game as a result of his protest.

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay was one of many celebs who took to Twitter on Sunday to share her support for Kaepernick and her disappointment with the NFL, tweeting, "I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players.

"To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs," she added. "It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap."

I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKappic.twitter.com/fNEeke0crs — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 3, 2019

Kaepernick himself responded to DuVernay's tweet with appreciation, writing, "Love you Sister."

Meanwhile, Oscar winning singer Common also shared his support, quoting legendary political activist Angela Davis.

"'I'm no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept.' Dr. Angela Davis," Common tweeted, as well as posting two photos of himself with Davis, who wore a Kaepernick jersey personalized with the #ImWithKap tag.

“I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept” Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKaphttps://t.co/FobilXc7J0 — COMMON (@common) February 3, 2019

"We are never assured of justice without a fight" Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKappic.twitter.com/DuhfELZrpz — COMMON (@common) February 3, 2019



Here are just a few of the other outspoken celebrities and activists who are throwing their support behind Kaepernick and speaking out against the NFL on the sport's biggest day of the year.

#ImWithKap and have been all season . And the below are just a few reasons why . @ava said it best ! Thank you . Cc: @Kaepernick7 ✊🏾 https://t.co/1MPPUfdiH1 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) February 3, 2019

No to institutional racism #ImWithKap — Erik Jensen (@erikjensen123) February 3, 2019

#ImWithKap is trending in USA. Because some things are more important than a game. pic.twitter.com/0tOsGdOM1z — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) February 3, 2019

#ImWithKap#7Challenge! I am donating $7 to Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp. The number 7 symbolizes Kap’s jersey number. I challenge you to donate $7 to @YourRightsCamp and nominate 7 others to do the same. Go to https://t.co/Bonrfn2Jf2 and click donate. @Kaepernick7pic.twitter.com/upSma6Hcxs — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 3, 2019

I used to have a small Superbowl party every year, if only for my kids. No more! Not watching anymore. Need to find something black-affirming to do while it’s on. Will probably start reading this book… #MarcusGarvey#ImWithKappic.twitter.com/VV9u17mBOV — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 31, 2019

Super Bowl LIII -- which features the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the New England Patriots -- also faces controversy over their Halftime show, featuring Maroon 5 with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Check out the video below for more on the outcry.

