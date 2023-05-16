Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avène is known for its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun care. The gentle skin and body care brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create soothing skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion.

Now through Sunday, May 22, Avène is hosting a Friends & Family Sale that is the perfect opportunity to try the brand's skincare products for a spring beauty refresh. You can take 25% off Avène orders of $60 or more with the code SPRING25. From ultra-dry to anti-aging and blemish-prone complexions, Avène offers a wide range of products that target different concerns for all skin types.

Shop the Avène Sale

Known for their core ingredient of natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, celebrities and dermatologists swear by Avéne's products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the drugstore brand has become an essential for achieving red carpet-ready skin every day. Hailey Bieber included Avéne face cream in her roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

Just in time for summer, Avéne also offers sun protection that keeps burns and sun damage at bay with a non-greasy formulas like the ultra-lightweight Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen and its tinted version.

Ahead, shop all of our favorite skincare finds from the Avène Friends & Family Sale.

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $74 Shop Now

Cleansing Foam Avene Cleansing Foam Gently remove dirt, excess oil and other impurities for a clear and calm complexion. Formulated with Avène thermal spring water to reduce redness and inflammation, this cleansing foam also has zinc to cool irritation and leave behind a healthy matte finish. $22 Shop Now

Soothing Eye Contour Cream Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream Your sensitive under-eye skin deserves some extra care, and this cream delivers gentle hydration with hyaluronic acid while soothing with chamomile extract and vitamin E. $29 Shop Now

Cleanance Cleansing Gel Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel Oily and acne-prone skin is no match for this soap-free cleansing gel, safe to use on the face and body. $30 Shop Now

Skin Care Oil Avène Skin Care Oil "The Avene Skin Care Oil has made such a dramatic difference in my severe eczema," one five-star reviewer praised this dry oil. "I have stopped taking all medications and steroids. I use the oil twice a day over my whole body. My skin isn’t perfect… but it’s pretty close! I can’t believe how amazing it is!!! I buy it by the case!" $26 Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream According to Avene, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyperreactivity. $48 Shop Now

For more savings on skincare, hair care, and makeup, check out our guide to all the best beauty sales and deals happening this week.

