Shopping

Avène Sale: Take 25% Off the French Skincare Brand Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Avène Sale 2022
Avène

Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is having a Flash Sale with 25% off its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. For a limited time only, you can save 25% off select products from Avéne with code FRIENDS25

Shop 25% off Avéne

Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the the brand's gentle products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Hailey Bieber to Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the French brand has become a daily essential for achieving red carpet-ready skin.

With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. Among some of the items to grab at Avéne's sale are products for blemish-prone skin. Keep acne at bay with the Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion and TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion. The brand also offers sun protection that keeps burns and sun damage at bay with a non-greasy formula—try the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ and its tinted version. 

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Avéne Skincare Sale

Thermal Spring Water Spray
Avene Thermal Spring Water
Dermstore
Thermal Spring Water Spray

The thermal spring water spray used by Gwyneth Paltrow is included in the friends and family sale. 

$19$15
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+
Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+
Avène
Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+

The 100% mineral sunscreen filters provide broad spectrum UV protection and skin enhancing benefits to soothe and calm sensitive skin. With an ultra-lightweight, tinted formula, it absorbs quickly for a healthy-glowing complexion.

$34$26
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion
Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion
Avène
Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion

For hypersensitive skin, wash and purify with an ultra-gentle, cleansing lotion. Formulated with only 7 essential ingredients for hydrating, this cleanser's ingredients make it exceptionally tolerable for overreactive skin.

$32$24
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream
Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream
Avene
Cicalfate Restorative Lip Cream

Restore dry, cracked lips with an intense nourishing treatment that locks in moisture and facilitates healing.

$18$14
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion
TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion
Avène
TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion

If you have blemish-prone skin, reduces the appearance of imperfections while restoring radiant, youthful complexion with this intensive clarifying nighttime treatment. 

$64$48
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Cleanance Mask
Cleanance Mask
Avène
Cleanance Mask

This 3-in-1 clarifying scrub-mask helps deeply cleanse, exfoliate pores, absorb excess oil & visibly reduce appearance of blemishes. It is formulated with biodegradable beads to exfoliate and leave skin feeling smooth.

$24$18
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion
Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion
Avène
Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion

Avène's daily mattifying moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration with a powdery, matte finish.

$28$21
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Revitalizing Nourishing Face Moisturizer
Eau Thermale Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Revitalizing Nourishing Face Moisturizer

This moisturizing face cream is rich with vitamin E to help supplement your skin's health. 

$36$27
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Tolérance Extrême Cream
Tolérance Extrême Cream
Avène
Tolérance Extrême Cream

Hydrate and calm hypersensitive skin and restore healthy skin function with an ultra-soothing cream that is formulated without preservatives, parabens or fragrance.

$39$29
WITH CODE FRIENDS25
Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream
Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream
Dermstore
Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. 

$74$56
WITH CODE FRIENDS25

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Save on All Products Now

18 Best Early Beauty Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's Second Prime Day

Oribe Is Having a Rare Sale on Celeb-Favorite Hair Products

Get 20% off Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Products at Vegamour's Sale

The Jennifer Aniston-Approved Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is On Sale

The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles

What We’re Shopping From REN Skincare’s Friends & Family Sale

The 31 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022