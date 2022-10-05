Avène Sale: Take 25% Off the French Skincare Brand Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie
Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is having a Flash Sale with 25% off its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. For a limited time only, you can save 25% off select products from Avéne with code FRIENDS25.
Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the the brand's gentle products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Hailey Bieber to Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the French brand has become a daily essential for achieving red carpet-ready skin.
With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. Among some of the items to grab at Avéne's sale are products for blemish-prone skin. Keep acne at bay with the Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion and TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion. The brand also offers sun protection that keeps burns and sun damage at bay with a non-greasy formula—try the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ and its tinted version.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Avéne Skincare Sale.
The thermal spring water spray used by Gwyneth Paltrow is included in the friends and family sale.
The 100% mineral sunscreen filters provide broad spectrum UV protection and skin enhancing benefits to soothe and calm sensitive skin. With an ultra-lightweight, tinted formula, it absorbs quickly for a healthy-glowing complexion.
For hypersensitive skin, wash and purify with an ultra-gentle, cleansing lotion. Formulated with only 7 essential ingredients for hydrating, this cleanser's ingredients make it exceptionally tolerable for overreactive skin.
Restore dry, cracked lips with an intense nourishing treatment that locks in moisture and facilitates healing.
If you have blemish-prone skin, reduces the appearance of imperfections while restoring radiant, youthful complexion with this intensive clarifying nighttime treatment.
This 3-in-1 clarifying scrub-mask helps deeply cleanse, exfoliate pores, absorb excess oil & visibly reduce appearance of blemishes. It is formulated with biodegradable beads to exfoliate and leave skin feeling smooth.
Avène's daily mattifying moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration with a powdery, matte finish.
This moisturizing face cream is rich with vitamin E to help supplement your skin's health.
Hydrate and calm hypersensitive skin and restore healthy skin function with an ultra-soothing cream that is formulated without preservatives, parabens or fragrance.
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. Patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays.
