Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avéne is having a Flash Sale with 30% off its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun protectants. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. Now through August 22, you can save 30% off select products from Avéne with code TAKE30.

Shop 30% off Avéne

Celebrities and dermatologists swear by the the brand's gentle products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Hailey Bieber to Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the French brand has become a daily essential for achieving red carpet-ready skin.

With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, Avéne has created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. Among some of the items to grab at Avéne's sale are products for blemish-prone skin. Keep acne at bay with the Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion and TriAcnéal Night Smoothing Lotion. The brand also offers sun protection that keeps burns and sun damage at bay with a non-greasy formula—try the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ and its tinted version.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Avéne Skincare Sale.

Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion Avène Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion For hypersensitive skin, wash and purify with an ultra-gentle, cleansing lotion. Formulated with only 7 essential ingredients for hydrating, this cleanser's ingredients make it exceptionally tolerable for overreactive skin. $32 $22 WITH CODE TAKE30 Buy Now

Cleanance Mask Avène Cleanance Mask This 3-in-1 clarifying scrub-mask helps deeply cleanse, exfoliate pores, absorb excess oil & visibly reduce appearance of blemishes. It is formulated with biodegradable beads to exfoliate and leave skin feeling smooth. $24 $17 WITH CODE TAKE30 Buy Now

Tolérance Extrême Cream Avène Tolérance Extrême Cream Hydrate and calm hypersensitive skin and restore healthy skin function with an ultra-soothing cream that is formulated without preservatives, parabens or fragrance. $39 $27 WITH CODE TAKE30 Buy Now

