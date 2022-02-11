Avène Skincare Sale: Save 30% on Celeb-Favorite Moisturizers and Anti-Aging Routines
This Valentine's Day, give yourself the gift of glowing skin with products from celebrity favorite Avène. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. And right now until Feb. 16, you can save big on best-selling products during Avène's Valentine's Day Flash Sale.
Shoppers can indulge in Avène's incredible products for a discounted price. Anyone can take 30% off select favorites during Avène's Valentine’s Day Flash Sale with code 30LOVE. Just use the code on the specially marked items and watch as your total gets slashed in your cart. Among the items to grab with your sale code is the Cold Cream Lip Butter, used by Kendall Jenner, as well as entire skincare routines grouped into one convenient kit.
The skincare line has garnered a cult following, including celebrity fans like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow and with good reason. With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, they've created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. In fact, Paltrow is such a supporter, she's even recommended their famed Thermal Spring Water on Goop.
So say goodbye to your dull winter skin and get glowing right now. With prices this good, these products will be flying off the shelves. Scroll down to see which products ET recommends.
RELATED CONTENT:
11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring
The Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022
The Best SkinCeuticals Deals for Valentine's Day 2022
Take 20% Off Paula's Choice Skin Care With Our Exclusive Discount Code
15 Valentine's Day Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop This Week