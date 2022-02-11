This Valentine's Day, give yourself the gift of glowing skin with products from celebrity favorite Avène. The luxury skincare brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create skincare that will calm and soothe anyone's complexion. And right now until Feb. 16, you can save big on best-selling products during Avène's Valentine's Day Flash Sale.

Shoppers can indulge in Avène's incredible products for a discounted price. Anyone can take 30% off select favorites during Avène's Valentine’s Day Flash Sale with code 30LOVE. Just use the code on the specially marked items and watch as your total gets slashed in your cart. Among the items to grab with your sale code is the Cold Cream Lip Butter, used by Kendall Jenner, as well as entire skincare routines grouped into one convenient kit.

The skincare line has garnered a cult following, including celebrity fans like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow and with good reason. With strict quality guidelines and the use of their core ingredient, natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, they've created a reputation for gentle skincare that works on any skin type. In fact, Paltrow is such a supporter, she's even recommended their famed Thermal Spring Water on Goop.

So say goodbye to your dull winter skin and get glowing right now. With prices this good, these products will be flying off the shelves. Scroll down to see which products ET recommends.

Cleanance Cleansing Gel 400ml Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel 400ml Like all of Avéne's products, this soap-free cleanser is gentle enough to use daily but strong enough to remove impurities from the skin. Its unique blend of enzymes, extracts and thermal water help soothe the skin while it cleans, leaving us with a gorgeous refreshed face after every wash. $30 $21 Buy Now

Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion 200ml Avène Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion 200ml Made with Avène's iconic thermal spring water, this moisturizer will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and dewy without leaving any greasy residue. It's the perfect mattifying primer under makeup, or just on its own. $26 $18 Buy Now

Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover Avène Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover This oil-free makeup remover is as gentle as it gets. The gel uses sorbitol to moisturize while it cleanses, leaving you make up free without stripping your face of natural oils. $18 $13 Buy Now

Radiance Reveal Routine Avène Radiance Reveal Routine Get your most radiant complexion yet with this box that's already created your routine for you. The skin brightening set contains RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, RetrinAL EYES, A-OXitive SOS Antioxidant Sheet Mask, A-OXitive Antioxidant Defense Serum and the Gentle Eye Make-up Remover, now for a new low price. $100 $70 Buy Now

Nourishing Skin Routine Avène Nourishing Skin Routine Those with sensitive skin are in luck. This kit contains the Revitalizing Nourishing Cream, Moisturizing Melt-in Balm, and Soothing Radiance Mask, perfect for comforting even the most delicate complexions. $45 $32 Buy Now

