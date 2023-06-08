Deon Cole is taking an intense pivot away from comedy with BET+'s Average Joe, and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer to give fans a taste of what to expect!

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, one-hour drama set in "The Hill" district of Pittsburgh. Things go terribly awry for blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole) when he discovers his recently deceased father, Teddy Washington, lived a secret second life. Said life involved the late tow-truck driver stealing millions of dollars -- and a Lamborghini -- from the Russian mob just before he died. Now, they think Joe knows where the money is and will stop at nothing to get what's theirs.

The two-minute trailer introduces viewers to Joe as a bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force him and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the $10 million -- or as Joe's wife, Angela, says, the "10 million problems" -- his father hid away.

Cole stars alongside Tammy Townsend as Angela, Joe's loving wife who suffers from a painful illness and works shifts as a waitress to help to provide for her family; Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery, a somewhat hapless hardware store owner and one of Joe's best friends who comes to his rescue when he's attacked by Russian mobsters; Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Cathy, Leon's "ball-busting wife whose obsession with crime shows soon proves helpful."

The series also stars Michael Trucco as Benjamin "Touch" Tuchawuski," Joe's long-time best friend and a police officer with a vice for painkillers and heroin to help him get through his days; Ashley Olivia Fisher as Jennifer Washington, Angela and Joe's 18-year-old daughter who was recently accepted into Carnegie Mellon and is dating an appealingly innocent Russian boy, Dimitri; and Pasha Lychnikoff as Nicolai Dzhugashvili, the ruthless Russian mob boss who will stop at nothing to find the money that Teddy stole from him before his unlikely demise.

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

Cullen also serves as a writer on the series, as well as an executive producer with McG, Eric Dean Seaton, Corey Marsh, Mary Viola and Deb Evans. The 10-episode series was directed by Eric Dean Seaton, Christoph Schrewe, Marshall Tyler, David Katzenberg and Joy T. Lane.

Scott Boden Hodges, Tyrone Finch, Arthur Harris, Bryce Ahart, Hawa Macalou, Paul McLalin, D.J. Ryan Stephanie McFarlane, Jerron Horton and Kevin O'Hare were also writers on the series.

Average Joe starts streaming on June 26, with episodes premiering weekly on BET+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Perry Says He's 'Beyond Interested' in Buying BET

Watch Yolanda Adams and Serayah in BET+ Music Drama 'Kingdom Business'

Paula Patton Takes the Reins in New BET Plus Series 'Sacrifice' -– See the First Look (Exclusive)

'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Limited Series Revival Ordered at BET+

'The Reading' Trailer (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery