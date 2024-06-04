It's clear things are not too complicated between Avril Lavigne and her ex-husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.

Instead, nearly 15 years after they called it quits, they seem to be quite friendly! The two took fans by surprise when Lavigne introduced Whibley onto the stage during her Las Vegas show for her current Greatest Hits Tour before performing his band's beloved 2001 track, "In Too Deep."

After singing together, the former husband and wife hugged after Lavigne urged the crowd to "make some f**king noise" for the musician.

Many fans were thrilled to see the exes unexpectedly reunite. "That was a great surprise, congrats Avril and Derick for this performance," an Instagram comment read.

Added another fan, "I love how they're still on good terms and friends even though they're not married anymore."

"Woowwwww one stage with ex husband. You're Such a cool person! I dont think I can be like her🤣," a fan complimented.

Lavigne, 39, and Whibley, 44, tied the knot in 2006, three years before the Canadian songstress announced their split. "I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship," she said in a statement on her website at the time. In 2015, Whibley married Ariana Cooper, with whom he shares two kids. Sum 41 announced in 2023 that they would be disbanding after releasing their final album, Heaven :x: Hell, and going on tour for the last time.

Lavigne wed a second time in 2013 to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. They announced their separation two years later.

Nowadays, the longtime performer is on the road amid her Greatest Hits Tour, where fans can expect to hear, well, all of her greatest hits. "The whole set list is singles, which to be honest, that's a place that I strived to be at, especially on my first album because I only had, like, three singles," she previously told ET. "From day one, I wanted to be able to have my whole show to be all singles and now I have that and I'm very proud of that."

