As the awards season landscape begins to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shake up the awards show calendar once again.

Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, some film and TV-based awards that were postponed have been rescheduled.

Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

CMA Awards

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and was broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What to Know: Lainey Wilson took home five trophies, including Entertainer of the Year and won Album of the Year. Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, while Jelly Roll won New Artist of the Year.

The event was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

When: The special was taped on Nov. 8, and will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Where: YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

How to Watch: The special will air on CBS and Paramount+.

What to Know: While the GRAMMY Awards aren't airing until Feb. 4, the Recording Academy celebrated the five-decade legacy of hip hop with a star-studded musical spectacular. The Recording Academy had a reunion of D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Will Smith, who made his first major public appearance since his infamous altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The pair joined an already packed line-up of performers, including Common, LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Questlove, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, MC Lyte, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Warren G, YG, Black Thought, Bun B, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo.

Golden Globes

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

How to Watch: The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS, stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.

What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group will continue. Dick Clark Productions is set to produce, with the show airing on CBS right after NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.

Nominations are set to be announced in December.

Primetime Emmy Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

When: Jan. 15, 2024

Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.

How to Watch: The 75th ceremony will be broadcast live on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

What to Know: The show was originally set to air on Sept. 18 but was postponed to January.

The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.

GRAMMY Awards

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

How to Watch: The 66th ceremony will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+

What to Know: Fans found out which artists would be in the running for the prestigious GRAMMY statues this year when the full list of nominations was announced on Nov. 10. SZA is this year's most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6). The nominations were announced during a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. as well as some special guests.

It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards will feature three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the GRAMMYs are moving two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.

Academy Awards

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT

Where: Hollywood, California,

How to Watch: The show will broadcast live on ABC.

What to Know: It was announced on Nov. 15 that Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars once again, which will mark the fourth time he's taken on the gig. Meanwhile, Molly McNearney -- Kimmel's wife, who serves as the Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer -- will executive produce the telecast. Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Nominees for the Oscars will be officially announced on Jan. 23.

In October 2023, the academy did reveal the creative team who will be taking on the star-studded production. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan were announced as the executive producers of the 2024 Oscars, with Kapoor acting as showrunner, while Hamish Hamilton is set to return as the show's director -- marking his fourth time in the role.

Full Calendar

NOVEMBER 2023

Nov. 8: CMA Awards

Nov. 10: GRAMMY Awards nominations announced

Nov. 27: Gotham Awards

DECEMBER 2023

Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 10: A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 15: Daytime Emmy Awards

Dec. 16: Asian American Awards

JANUARY 2024

Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jan. 6: HCA Film awards

Jan. 7: Golden Globes

Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards

Jan. 9: Governors Awards

Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced

Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala

Jan. 12: AFI Awards

Jan. 13: Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards

Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb. 4: GRAMMY Awards

Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Feb. 24: SAG Awards

Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards

Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards

MARCH 2024

March 2: CAS Awards

March 3: ASC Awards

March 10: Academy Awards

APRIL 2024

Apr. 14: Olivier Awards

JUNE 2024

June 16: Tony Awards

RELATED CONTENT: