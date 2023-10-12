ET has put together a guide for all the major film, TV and music awards being handed out in 2023 and 2024.
As the awards season landscape began to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the 2023 season seemed to be back on track. However, due to the now-settled WGA Strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, many shows are facing an uncertain fate.
However, erring on the side of optimism, many shows are still marching on, steadfastly determined to go on as planned, if at all possible.
Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, film and TV-based awards shows could be at risk of rescheduling, but for now are moving forward.
Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.
CMA Awards
When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
What to Know: Lainey Wilson leads the way for this year's pack of CMA Awards nominees. with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders. Wilson leads this year's list with nine nominations, including several top honors. She's up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her song, "Heart Like A Truck," as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The Yellowstone star is also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck.") The latter is also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are set to host the show, where Combs will defend his title as reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, facing off against Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Wilson.
Golden Globes
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group is set to continue. Dick Clark Productions is still set to produce, although no broadcast partner has yet been announced. There are still a lot of questions regarding the show and its future. Nominations are set to be announced in December.
Primetime Emmy Awards
When: Jan. 15, 2024
Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know: After the show -- which was originally set to air on Sept. 18 -- was postponed to January, it was also announced the Emmys will not be live and will instead be filmed over two consecutive nights -- Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 -- before the Jan. 15 airdate.
The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.
Academy Awards
When: Sunday, March 10
Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC
What to Know: Not much is set in stone at this point, apart from the date. No host has been officially announced, although many people predict that Jimmy Kimmel will be asked to return once again. Nominees will be officially announced on Jan. 23.
Full Calendar
NOVEMBER 2023
Nov. 8: CMA Awards
Nov. 10: Grammy Awards nominations announced
Nov. 27: Gotham Awards
DECEMBER 2023
Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced
Dec. 16: Asian American Awards
JANUARY 2024
Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Jan. 6: HCA Film awards
Jan. 7: Golden Globes
Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards
Jan. 9: Governors Awards
Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced
Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala
Jan. 12: AFI Awards
Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards
Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb. 4: Grammy Awards
Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Feb. 24: SAG Awards
Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards
Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards
MARCH 2024
March 2: CAS Awards
March 3: ASC Awards
March 10: Academy Awards
APRIL 2024
Apr. 14: Olivier Awards
JUNE 2024
June 16: Tony Awards
