Counting down the days until winter break? We thought you might be. The holidays can be a hectic travel period, but quality luggage gives you one less thing to worry about. Luckily, Away jut kicked off a weeklong Travel More Sale with savings on luggage sets. Now is an ideal time to snag a new suitcase or weekender bag ahead of the holidays so that, when Black Friday rolls around, all you'll have to research is what trip you want to take next.

Shop the Away Luggage Sale

Now through Monday, October 23, you can mix and match Away's best-selling luggage and take $100 off of a set of two or $150 off of a set of three. Every bag, size and material is included in this rare Away sale. Even if you don't need more than one suitcase, this sale is the perfect opportunity to buy one bag for yourself and save on a travel gift for a frequent flyer on your holiday shopping list.

Ahead, shop our favorite luggage and suitcase sets to save during this week's Away sale.

The Carry-On Away Travel The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression. $275 Shop Now

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. $295 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable and flexible hard shell. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 Shop Now

