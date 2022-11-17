Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Black Friday sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekend trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air — especially now that travel is more accessible.

For Black Friday 2022, Away is taking $50 off the purchase of any two suitcases and $100 off the purchase of any three suitcases. Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection — including all colorways and sizes of its luggage, and select backpacks, totes and more are also on sale. So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the sale to shop right now — but hurry, because supplies are limited and the sale is set to end Nov 28!

Shop Away's Luggage Sale

If you're looking for a holiday gift for the wanderlust in your life, Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage Black Friday sale below, before it's too late.

The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket Away The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket If you like to have hardside luggage in your collection of travel essentials, you won't go wrong with this iconic Away suitcase with added front pocket. Plus, it's designed to fit perfectly into the overhead bin on a plane. $345 Buy Now

The Expandable Carry-On Away The Expandable Carry-On The softside alternative to Away's classic Carry-On, this suitcase is meant to expand by just 1.75"— which means you can pack even more for your travels. $225 Buy Now

The Medium Away The Medium This midsize checked bag is made to last a lifetime, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell and interior compression system. $345 Buy Now

The Large Away The Large Away's biggest suitcase, The Large, is a great checked bag for those longer getaways. $375 Buy Now

The Carry-On Away Travel The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression. $275 Buy Now

More Away Travel Essentials

The Longitude Tote Away The Longitude Tote We love this versatile leather tote bag, which is big enough to hold your work essentials or an extra set of clothes. $195 $120 Buy Now

The Latitude Tote Away The Latitude Tote Whether you need a second bag for your longer flights or you just want an effortless tote to carry every day, you'll love having Away's tote bag — which is big enough to fit a 15" laptop — in your arsenal. $195 $120 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

