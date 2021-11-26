Away Luggage Cyber Week Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off
Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Cyber Week sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Away is taking up to 40% off select products including suitcases and accessories from now through Monday, Nov. 29. Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection -- including select colorways of its luggage, backpacks, totes and more. So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the sale to shop right now.
Travel essentials aren't the only things available in the Away sale worth adding to your cart. The brand is also adding celebrity collaborations -- you know, like the limited-edition collections co-designed with Rashida Jones and Serena Williams -- to the selection of luggage deals. And if you're looking for some accessories to make packing easier, Away's Jewelry Box, Shoe Cube and the Insider Packing Cubes are part of the sale, too.
If you're looking for a holiday gift for the wanderlust in your life, Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.
Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage Black Friday sale below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
