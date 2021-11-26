Shopping

Away Luggage Cyber Week Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

By ETonline Staff
Away Luggage Sale
Away

Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Cyber Week sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible. 

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Away is taking up to 40% off select products including suitcases and accessories from now through Monday, Nov. 29. Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection -- including select colorways of its luggage, backpacks, totes and more. So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the sale to shop right now. 

Travel essentials aren't the only things available in the Away sale worth adding to your cart. The brand is also adding celebrity collaborations -- you know, like the limited-edition collections co-designed with Rashida Jones and Serena Williams -- to the selection of luggage deals. And if you're looking for some accessories to make packing easier, Away's Jewelry Box, Shoe Cube and the Insider Packing Cubes are part of the sale, too.

If you're looking for a holiday gift for the wanderlust in your life, Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage Black Friday sale below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket
The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket
Away
The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket
If you like to have hardside luggage in your collection of travel essentials, you won't go wrong with this iconic Away suitcase with added front pocket. Plus, it's designed to fit perfectly into the overhead bin on a plane.
$275 AND UP
The Expandable Carry-On
The Expandable Carry-On
Away
The Expandable Carry-On
The softside alternative to Away's classic Carry-On, this suitcase is meant to expand by just 1.75" -- which means you can pack even more for your travels.
$225$191
The Mini Convertible Backpack Tote
The Mini Convertible Backpack Tote
Away
The Mini Convertible Backpack Tote
From Serena Williams' second collection for Away, this convertible bag is the perfect combination of a backpack and tote. 
$145$123
The Everywhere Bag
Away The Everywhere Bag
Away
The Everywhere Bag
Without a doubt, this pretty Everyday Bag from Away will be a great addition to your spring travels.
$245$147
The Longitude Tote
Away The Longitude Tote
Away
The Longitude Tote
We love this versatile leather tote bag, which is big enough to hold your work essentials or an extra set of clothes.
$195$117
The Latitude Tote
Away The Latitude Tote
Away
The Latitude Tote
Whether you need a second bag for your longer flights or you just want an effortless tote to carry every day, you'll love having Away's tote bag -- which is big enough to fit a 15" laptop -- in your arsenal.
$195$117
The Mini
Away Mini
Away
The Mini
If you're looking for the perfect travel accessory, grab yourself a mini, which will keep your smaller pieces all in one place.
$45$31
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
The Insider Packing Cubes
Away
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
Keeping your suitcase organized through the duration of your trip will be seamless with these packing cubes. 
$45
The Shoe Cube (Small)
The Shoe Cube
Away
The Shoe Cube (Small)
There's nothing worse than dirty soles touching your clean clothes in the suitcase. Avoid that completely with this very useful shoe cube. 
$25

