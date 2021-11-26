Away Luggage Cyber Week Sale -- Save Up to 40% Off

Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. And just in time for you to finish planning your vacations for the holidays, the Away Cyber Week sale is here to keep you covered. Whether you're heading to a last-minute weekender trip with your besties or a long-overdue flight to a new destination, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air -- especially now that travel feels more accessible.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Away is taking up to 40% off select products including suitcases and accessories from now through Monday, Nov. 29. Away is marking down some of the best-selling staples from its core collection -- including select colorways of its luggage, backpacks, totes and more. So, if you've been feeling inspired to pack a bag and carry it somewhere new, this is the sale to shop right now.

Travel essentials aren't the only things available in the Away sale worth adding to your cart. The brand is also adding celebrity collaborations -- you know, like the limited-edition collections co-designed with Rashida Jones and Serena Williams -- to the selection of luggage deals. And if you're looking for some accessories to make packing easier, Away's Jewelry Box, Shoe Cube and the Insider Packing Cubes are part of the sale, too.

If you're looking for a holiday gift for the wanderlust in your life, Away's luggage sets, as well as its duffle bag and backpack, are a perfect gift for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Ready to get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler? Scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage Black Friday sale below.

The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket Away The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket If you like to have hardside luggage in your collection of travel essentials, you won't go wrong with this iconic Away suitcase with added front pocket. Plus, it's designed to fit perfectly into the overhead bin on a plane. $275 AND UP Buy Now

The Expandable Carry-On Away The Expandable Carry-On The softside alternative to Away's classic Carry-On, this suitcase is meant to expand by just 1.75" -- which means you can pack even more for your travels. $225 $191 Buy Now

The Everywhere Bag Away The Everywhere Bag Without a doubt, this pretty Everyday Bag from Away will be a great addition to your spring travels. $245 $147 Buy Now

The Longitude Tote Away The Longitude Tote We love this versatile leather tote bag, which is big enough to hold your work essentials or an extra set of clothes. $195 $117 Buy Now

The Latitude Tote Away The Latitude Tote Whether you need a second bag for your longer flights or you just want an effortless tote to carry every day, you'll love having Away's tote bag -- which is big enough to fit a 15" laptop -- in your arsenal. $195 $117 Buy Now

The Mini Away The Mini If you're looking for the perfect travel accessory, grab yourself a mini, which will keep your smaller pieces all in one place. $45 $31 Buy Now

