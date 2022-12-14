Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. Just in time for you to prepare for your winter travels, Away's luggage sale has you covered. Whether you're heading home for Christmas or out on a long-overdue vacation, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air — especially now that travel is more accessible.

If you missed the deep Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts back in November, Away is now taking up to 40% off bestsellers for the holidays. Even better, to get your travel gifts for someone on your shopping list with wanderlust, Away is offering free expedited shipping, so your present will arrive by December 23. Their luggage sets, as well as weekender bags and backpacks, are perfect gifts for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Ideal for extended stays or those trips where you bring back more than you packed, the Carry-On Flex can unzip to create additional space. Right now, you can save $50 on the beautiful lavender colorway and pair it with Away's larger checked luggage to pack even more into your trips. For a limited time, Away is also offering $50 off purchases of any two regular-priced suitcases and $100 off sets of three.

Get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler and scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage sale before it's too late.

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 $276 Shop Now

The Daily Carry-On with Pocket Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket This Daily Carry-On suitcase includes everything you’d want in a rolling laptop bag, and more. Its exterior pocket is designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, with a secure spot for boarding passes and a 13" laptop sleeve. $245 $196 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Flex Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex The Bigger Carry-On Flex allows you to pack it all in. Making room for items you didn’t necessarily plan for, this suitcase expands to reveal an additional space available when fully flexed—perfect for those last-minute items. $345 $293 Shop Now

The Everywhere Bag Away The Everywhere Bag Away's durable leather travel bag is made to keep you organized. Designed with a trolley sleeve that perfectly secures to any Away suitcase, it includes a 15" laptop pocket, a zippered waterproof umbrella pocket, and a roomy interior. $245 $195 Shop Now

F.A.R Duffle 70L Away F.A.R Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 $152 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 $293 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

