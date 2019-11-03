Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his wife, Laura, are trying to make it work.

The pair have decided to reconcile following their drama-filled split over the summer, they announced on Twitter on Sunday. In a series of tweets, Laura addressed her previous claims of domestic violence, which led to a temporary restraining order against Mike in July. The restraining order was later dropped, following their reported divorce settlement.

"Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret," Laura began.

"However, I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me. That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family... and are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time," she added.

"Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage... Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!," Mike tweeted.

Mike and Laura married in 2014, and welcomed their first child together, Benjamin, the following year.

In court documents obtained by ET in July, Laura alleged that Mike had "frequently been verbally abusive" toward her during the course of their marriage, and claimed that "in recent weeks, he has become enraged, due to the fact I am pregnant with our second child." She claimed that Mike demanded she have an abortion after she discovered she was pregnant again, and detailed an alleged fight between them, involving a cell phone. Mike denied Laura's allegations in a response declaration, in which the producer claimed, "I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child."

In a July statement to ET, Warner Bros., the studio behind The Bachelor, said they were looking into the "serious allegations" against Fleiss. By Aug. 5, however, ABC shared that Mike's role in the franchise would continue, business as usual.

"The charges have been dropped and from what we understand and were told, the situation was resolved amicably between the parties. So given that, it does not affect production on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette in any way that we know of," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said at the Television Critics Association press tour.

