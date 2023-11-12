'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Get Married

Bachelor in Paradise alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin have officially tied the knot.

The couple met on season 7 of the ABC show in 2021 and wed over the weekend in Puerto Rico in a ceremony surrounded by 65 of their closest friends and family.

The bride, 27 -- wearing a gown by Justin Alexander from Haute Bridal Official -- told People that they chose the date, Nov. 11, in hopes that it will bring them good luck.

"I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things," Pepin said.

In November 2022, Braasch, 42, and Pepin spoke with ET and shared details of their upcoming nuptials in Puerto Rico and another wedding-like party elsewhere.

"We're gonna have two [weddings]," Pepin told ET at the time.

"I'm originally from Puerto Rico, so we're gonna have our main wedding there. The big ceremony [will be] there with our family and closest friends and then we'll have the big celebration in Chicago and all of Bachelor Nation is invited to that one. I think it's a good middle ground."

For the Puerto Rico celebration, the newlyweds told People that they were happy to have a gathering that was "smaller, easier to manage" and "more intimate."

They said they are still planning to do another celebration at some point in the U.S. but did not give a date or any insight on plans for the second celebration.

Braasch’s sister officiated the ceremony on Saturday and the couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves.

After the ceremony, Pepin changed from one Justin Alexander dress into another for the reception.

"It was completely different from what I had envisioned before I was actually starting to plan everything," Pepin said of her bridal look. "I went and tried on dresses and I ended up going complete opposite of what I thought I was going to have."

"Mari defines timeless beauty and elegance, which is exactly what she chose for her first gown," Haute Bridal Official founder Annētta McBain exclusively tells ET. "She’s also a bombshell, so showing off her body in her reception dress was a must!"

The day itself was a hit, the couple said, and it made them realize that they were just glad to finally make it to the altar and celebrate their lifelong union.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed of my wedding day and what's it going to look like and what am I going to wear, but as you get older, you realize that that's not the important part," Pepin shared.

"The important part is actually finding a person that you want to spend the rest of your life with and that you get along so well with. And it wasn't until I met Kenny that I was like, oh yeah, I'm not thinking about that as much as this is the kind of person that I want to be with. That's really made me realize that it was right," she continued.

"I know that Kenny is the kind of person that I want to be with forever," Pepin said.

