Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright are eyeing a beachside romance. After exiting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor respectively, the duo is excited to meet on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I've heard that she might be in Paradise and if she is here, then I'd definitely like to talk to her," Andrew told ET, after making no secret about his crush on Teddi during podcasts appearances and on social media.

The interest isn't one-sided, as Teddi told ET, "I hope that Andrew’s here... His personality is definitely the type that I I usually gravitate towards."

Though they're interested in each other, neither Andrew nor Teddi wants to commit to a relationship before they even get down to the beach.

"I don't want to put any more pressure on the situation than it already is," Andrew explained. "I just want to meet very genuinely and [have] no expectations."

"I'm coming in very fresh. I’m gonna meet all of them on the sand," Teddi added. "... I do love guys that are really goofy, really funny, so I think I’m probably gonna gravitate towards the guys that probably have bigger personalities here."

Whether or not things work out between them, both Andrew and Teddi are excited to get another chance at love.

"Being able to give it another shot at this Bachelor process, I loved it so much," Andrew said. "... [BiP] gives me more time with someone that I wouldn't get in the regular world, so I definitely had to give it a shot. I was still single."

"I learned a lot from my last season, and I realized what I want and what I don't want in a man. I just feel ready now," Teddi said. "I feel like I have a lot more confidence in myself and a lot more love for myself, so now I feel like I know what I deserve. I’m not gonna settle. I’m just ready to find love, hopefully get engaged."

Andrew is likewise hoping for an engagement at the end of Paradise, though he's open to all possibilities.

"I'm just being really intentional... [I'm] looking for a lifelong partner, someone who's going to give me a little bit of a rom com every day," he said. "... I'm just looking for someone who creates a strong special bond and is going to be my best friend and also my biggest lover."

While Teddi joked to ET that she's "manifesting that this is gonna be the first season of Paradise without drama," Andrew is sure that some ups and downs will go down throughout the season.

"I definitely think there's going to be a lot of drama. From just reading all the posts, it seems like there's going to be a love triangle of some sort. We'll see how it unfolds," he said. "I’m going to try to keep my composure as much as possible so I’m not in the drama. I'm usually not one for drama. It should be an exciting season... I definitely think you're going to get some excitement out of me this time around."

As for what Teddi will bring to the table, she said she feels "a lot more confident" than she did on The Bachelor.

"I think I’m gonna be a lot more open... I’m excited to like that side of my personality and just be a little bit more outgoing," she said. "I think [on] Paradise you can be a little bit more free, and I’m excited to get to show that side."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shanae Reveals If She'll Continue Her Villainous Ways on 'BiP'

Michael A. on Deciding to Leave His Son to Film 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams on Supersized 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season

Related Gallery