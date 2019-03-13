Bachelor Nation alums are weighing in on Colton Underwood's recently concluded season!

ET caught up with some of the show's former stars at the Ship and Betchelor-hosted live podcast taping and finale viewing party in New York City on Tuesday, just minutes before the highly-anticipated conclusion to Underwood's season aired.

As fans who tuned in saw, Underwood and Cassie Randolph ended the live finale together, though not engaged, with Underwood now living in California near his 23-year-old love. Prior to the airing of the happy ending, alums Nick Viall, Jordan Kimball, Derek Peth and Connor Obrochta gave Underwood high marks for how he handled his highly-emotional season.

"I mean, look, love is messy. And, you know, the Titanic was on water until it turned into a glacier... Whenever Colton was headed towards, you know, love with Cassie, it turned into a glacier," Kimball, a Bachelor in Paradise standout following his run on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, said of Randolph initially deciding to depart the series before being wooed back by the former NFL star. "She iced over all of our hearts, she said she loved him and she walked away. You know, hey, it’s just the Titanic Two starring young Colton."

"I hope he’s a man now," Kimball continued of Underwood's much-discussed -- and still unclear -- virgin status. "That’s all I have to say."

"I think he did fine. I mean, what are you gonna do?" Viall, a previous Bachelor himself, added of Underwood's often tumultuous journey.

Peth, who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette before a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, called Underwood's season "tough to watch" and "emotional," a sentiment with which Obrochta agreed.

"He was crying every episode, so I was a little concerned about that," Obrochta, who vied for Kufrin's heart and spent some time in Paradise, admitted. "...You can tell he’s been truly mentally screwed up a little bit through the girls leaving him and having these relationships kind of just dwindle away."

As for how Underwood should handle life in the real world now that his season's come to an end, Obrochta advised that he "just get back to who you are," while Peth joked that he should try his hand at professional sports again.

"Give football a second shot," Peth quipped. "That’s what I would say."

"You need to throw the ball and maybe score a touchdown so I think he should try. Put up a Hail Mary," Kimball added with a laugh.

Watch the video below for more on the season finale of The Bachelor:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Gets a Neil Lane Ring for Cassie After All

'The Bachelor' Finale: Hannah B. Starts Her First Night as 'Bachelorette'

'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose': Will Colton and Cassie Get Engaged?

Related Gallery