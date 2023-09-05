They said "I do" -- again! Bachelor Nation stars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt tied the knot on Sept. 2 in Charleston, South Carolina, for a second time.

The two said their "I dos" in front of 134 of their closest friends and family at The Cedar Room. Amabile and Pitt, who are from Chicago and Toronto, have no ties to Charleston, but wanted to make new memories.

According to People, Pitt, 25, wore a chic gown designed by Robert Bullock and later changed into a evening look by Eisen Stein. For his part, Amabile, 37, wore a tux by Todd Snyder -- which he wore for the entire ceremony.

The bride walked down the aisle to Adele's "Make You Feel My Love," and keeping things in the Bachelor Nation family, the pair's nuptials were officiated by Wells Adams.

For their first dance, the newlyweds danced to "Take My Heart” by The Tesky Brothers. For the food, "Grocery Store Joe" and his bride drew inspiration from Southern Flair, according to People. The pair also had a dessert bar and an array of top-shelf alcohol for their guests to sip.

Following their ceremony, Amabile and Pitt took to their respective social media accounts to reflect on their special day.

"Just a wonderful night 🖤," Amabile wrote next to a series of pictures that lead with him and his bride. "3rd photo: is a note Serena gave me with her number on it right after we got engaged. got it framed because I’m super romantic 📸: @olivialeigh WP: @cjjanda"

Amabile also shared a video from the emotional moment where he read his vows to her.

"Vows part one 🎥: @lightcannonfilms," he captioned.

Pitt shared the sweet moment where she opened the surprise gift from her husband.

"The most thoughtful gift from my husband," she captioned the video of her opening a framed piece of paper with her phone number on it that she gave her husband at the start of their relationship.

In another post, Pitt shared a reel featuring a series of moments from her and Amabile's big day.

"The best day of my life! Reel by @lightcannonfilms," she wrote next to the post on Instagram.

Pitt and Amabile's wedding comes almost a year after they officially said "I do" at a courthouse in New York City. The pair began their relationship in 2021 after meeting during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where they ended their run on the show with an engagement.

Shortly after their stay in Mexico, Amabile opened up to ET about the romantic proposal.

"[It was] very romantic, very intense," Amabile said of his proposal. "I was extremely, extremely nervous. Probably the most nervous I've been since 2018, when I was on Becca [Kufrin]'s season of The Bachelorette. Night one limo, that's probably how nervous I was."

