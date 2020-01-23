'Bachelor' Producers Speak Out on Tyler Gwozdz's Death

Bachelor producers are speaking out about the shocking death of former contestant Tyler Gwozdz.

ET previously confirmed through online records that Gwozdz died and his body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office. His date of death is listed as Jan. 22. He was 29 years old.

Bachelor producers said in a statement to the Bachelor Nation blog on Thursday, "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends."

According to the Bachelor Nation blog, Gwozdz, the eldest of five, was a successful entrepreneur and was planning on becoming a psychologist, working to obtain his PhD.

"Tyler had an adventurous spirit and a zest for life," the blog reads.

Meanwhile, Boca Raton PD told ET that they responded to a 911 call for a "medical overdose" involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13. The department added that the case is "an active and ongoing investigation."

Gwozdz competed on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and memorably went on the first one-on-one date with Brown and received a rose. However, one week after their date, he was sent home with little explanation.

Back in May, ET spoke with Brown about her one and only date with Gwozdz. The Alabama native had nothing but good things to say about Gwozdz, who was reportedly removed by production amid online comments -- and an accusatory Reddit thread --about his behavior.

"I think the date went really good," she shared. "We didn't see our conversation the first night, but he just has a gentle spirit about him."

"I feel like he was a really good first date for me, because obviously my first dates don't always go that well," she also joked, referencing her awkward first date with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor. "[Tyler] was just really calming and nurturing for me to feel confident going into these one-on-ones, because that's a long time with a person with a very intimate... well... as intimate as you can get."

