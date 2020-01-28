News

'Bachelorette' Alum Ali Fedotowsky Recalls 'Scary' Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky is opening up about her skin cancer diagnosis.

During an interview that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, the 35-year-old former Bachelorette lead revealed what led her to get her skin checked. The sit down came just days after she took to Instagram to share that she'd been diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma.

"I just had a feeling that it was not right. Like, I knew it didn't look right," she said. "It was kind of almost red and [it] hurt a little bit, so for a minute I like, 'Is it a scab? Is it a mole?' Any time the C word is used, I think it's a scary thing, but it's just so good that I paid attention to my body."

Fedotowsky admitted that, prior to her diagnosis, she was not focused on taking care of her skin.

"Not only did I go in tanning beds, not only did I lay out at the beach with no sunscreen, I was putting baby oil all over my body," she said, before adding that her two kids inspired her to be more health-conscious. 

"I think now as an adult, and now that I'm a parent especially, I care about my health so much more because I have two little people that are depending on me," she said of Molly, 3, and Riley, 1, whom she shares with her husband, Kevin Manno. 

Fedotowsky went on to encourage people to get their skin checked and take normal precautions regularly.

"It's the easiest thing ever. You pop in, they examine your body, and then if anything looks a little weird they will do a biopsy [and] send it off for testing," she said. "Sunscreen now is so important to me. My kids never leave home without it."

In her initial post, Fedotowsky revealed that she "just about fainted" after learning about her diagnosis for the first time. 

"Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early," she wrote in part. "... I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same!"

GET YOUR SKIN CHECKED. A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for). It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago. Needless to say, i’m never exposing my stomach to sun without sunscreen again! . . Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal. But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months). The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now. I’m lucky it wasn’t melanoma. And I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves! #skincancer #skincancerawareness #skincancerprevention #basalcellcarcinoma #basalcell #skincheck

