Ali Fedotowsky has already seen Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette -- and says fans are in for quite a ride.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the former Bachelorette at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA press tour event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she revealed that she thinks Brown's finale might bring more drama than Colton Underwood's headline-making conclusion to his season of The Bachelor.

"I have [seen it]. I know what happens," said Fedotowsky, who will make an appearance during Brown's live two-night finale. "It is unlike any finale there has ever been, and that's the truth."

"I know Chris Harrison says it every season -- the most dramatic episode ever -- and I'm like, 'Chris, come on! This is like, so not! Sometimes it is, and sometimes it’s not.' Last season with Colton, I thought, 'Oh, we can't get more dramatic than this,'" she explained. "I think this finale might top that finale!"

According to Fedotowsky, the drama factor is upped because "it does not end the way it normally does" -- but that's about all she'll say about it. "I cannot answer that question," she teased, when asked if Brown gets a happy ending.

"It's going to be good. It's going to be good," Fedotowsky promised. "I think Hannah's grown a lot this season. She's young, I was very young when I was the Bachelorette. I made some questionable choices or did some questionable things."

The now-mom of two said she was "very critical" of Brown "making it seem like the journey is just about her and not the others." "Like, a lot of times she would say, 'This is my journey, this isn't about you.' But it's about both people in a relationship," she expressed. "So, I think with some things I didn’t really agree with, but I always supported her even when I disagreed with her and I think she grew a lot."

Fedotowsky has certainly grown since her season of The Bachelorette in 2010. In addition to juggling two kids under the age of three, the blonde beauty recently filled in for Cameron Mathison on Hallmark's Home & Family.

"Cam was away filming movies, so I got to fill in for him for like, three weeks, and it was an honor -- an absolute honor. But I am so glad he's back," she shared. "I had to do all my other jobs that I normally do, because I work at Home and Family but only one, maybe two days a week. So to go from that to full-time, plus keeping up with my blog and the kids and I have a top secret Bachelor Nation thing."

"It's been such a crazy month for me, and then two hours later I'm like, glam," she joked of her appearance on Saturday. "But literally on the way here, I'm getting ready, my son's crying, I’m holding him while he’s eating a banana and mushing it against my makeup... It's chaos before this, but it's nice."

Fedotowsky also said she feels like she's gotten her groove back with her husband, Kevin Manno, after initially struggling to adjust to life as parents of two.

"Honestly, you wonder, 'When are you going to find your marriage again? When are you going to find -- oh wait, I like you?' Like, we actually like each other, and we get along and we like to go on dates. We’re like, 'I think you’re sexy!' So yes, I feel like we're where we're supposed to be," she shared.

