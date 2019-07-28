Ali Fedotowsky isn't about fighting fire with fire -- and wasn't too pleased with how Luke Parker was handled on The Bachelorette: Men Tell All.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the former Bachelorette at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA press tour event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she shared that she felt for the controversial contestant after seeing the way some of the other men were treating him.

"The Luke stuff is hard, because Luke is a manipulator. Luke is toxic. He's an abuser, honestly. But he's a human and the way we saw him treated at the Men Tell All is not fair," Fedotowsky said. "I think the way that Connor swore at him and called him a psychopath hurt people."

"Just because somebody bullies, that doesn't mean you bully back. That doesn't make it OK. Honestly, I feel like we have seen some pretty tragic things come out of the Bachelor community [or] world, and I think we need to think about people's feelings," she said, seemingly referring to several former castmembers' deaths. "I just think that the guys should have pumped the breaks a little bit."

Fedotowsky -- who starred on season six of The Bachelorette in 2010, and is now married with two young children -- said she thinks about the mental health of the contestants. "Can you imagine being him? I'm not saying Luke did the right thing. Luke is a jerk, OK? But can you imagine being in his shoes at The Men Tell All? Can you imagine the hate he’s getting on the internet?" she asked. "He's a human being, and just because he's done awful things and hurt people, that doesn't give us the excuse to hurt him back."

"You know, hurt people... something's going on inside him that makes him that way," she guessed.

The blonde beauty also said she doesn't fault Parker for having his headline-making conversation with Bachelorette Hannah Brown about whether she'd had sex with other contestants. She just thinks he went about it the wrong way.

"I think it was a fair question to ask. If you're about to get engaged to somebody and you want to know, 'Hey, did you just have sex with somebody else?' I think that's a fair question to ask. I think it's how he asked it that was inappropriate," she expressed. "He made it seem like something she did was wrong and I don't think she did anything wrong."

"He had the right to ask the question, but... can you have sex with more than one person in a week? Yes, you can. Can you on The Bachelorette? Absolutely! So, I don't fault her, but I don't fault him for asking the question. It’s how he did it -- he just did it the wrong way," she added.

Fedotowsky will be making an appearance during Brown's upcoming Bachelorette finale, though fans have also seen her filling in for Cameron Mathison on Hallmark's Home & Family.

"Cam was away filming movies, so I got to fill in for him for like, three weeks, and it was an honor -- an absolute honor. But I am so glad he's back," she shared. "I had to do all my other jobs that I normally do, because I work at Home and Family but only one, maybe two days a week. So to go from that to full-time, plus keeping up with my blog and the kids and I have a top secret Bachelor Nation thing."

