How to Watch 'The Bachelorette' Finale With Lauren Zima and ET Live

With only two more episodes to go, Hannah Brown's Bachelorette journey is almost over.

As the 24-year-old beauty queen gets ready to give her final rose to Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt, ET will be there the whole way to give you all the scoop and details on what is going down.

ET's Lauren Zima will be going live with a special Roses and Rosé episode immediately following Monday and Tuesday's Bachelorette at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Simulcasting on ET Live and YouTube, Zima will be breaking down each episode, sharing commentary and fan reactions from the shows.

Be sure to tune in by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

Fans will find out how things end when Brown's season finale airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

For even more Hannah B. and future news, be sure to join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Everything We Know About Hannah Brown's Two-Night Finale

Chris Harrison Says Luke Parker Wanted a 'Battle' on 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All' (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Says Her 'Heart Gets Broken' This Season

Related Gallery