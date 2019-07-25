Chris Harrison is looking forward to hearing Peter Weber's side of the story.

ET's Lauren Zima guest hosted this week's episode of the Bachelor Party podcast on The Ringer, where Harrison discussed the allegations against the Bachelorette frontrunner. Weber's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET earlier this month, alleging that he ended their serious relationship to appear on the show.

Harrison, who previously said he planned to "push" Jed Wyatt on his own girlfriend drama during Hannah Brown's After the Final Rose, said he won't approach Wyatt and Weber "differently."

"Peter is going to have a little explaining to do. I know more about Peter, just because I did some digging. Because some allegations were made in her claims that had to do with us and casting, so I was just curious so I asked around," Harrison explained. "In that regard, I'm less worried and less intrigued about Peter's situation. Because I know some truths that either I'll explain or Peter will explain."

Lutes claimed to ET that Weber shockingly split with her in December, after previously discussing moving in together and even having children.

"I thought there was another girl, so I looked at his recent followers on Instagram, and noticed that a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. I didn't think much of it at the time, but I knew there was something he wasn't telling me. He immediately deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well."

Lutes said she didn't find out that Weber was cast on Brown's season of The Bachelorette until the list of contestants was released just before filming started in March.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," she said. "Also, if all of this wasn't bad enough, I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive."

"Peter's ex… has her version… it might be her truth, because that's her perspective of being broken up with is you're hurt and you didn't see this coming. Maybe he did," Harrison offered. "I just want to give Peter a chance to talk, because I know some things… and maybe she didn't know. That's the thing too, and if she doesn't know the truth about it, it may have looked crazy to her, or may have seemed crazy."



"But I know it's kind of more funny than anything, about him and how he was approached by the show, how he was cast on the show, the timing of it all. So I have facts on that that I'm not worried about at all for Peter," he continued. "I'm not too worried about Peter. I will just say there's less of a gray area for me here, as far as Peter is concerned. Jed, I just don't know the situation as well."

As for Wyatt, he told fans in an Instagram message posted on July 8 that he would share his side of the story when he could. His ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, alleged that they were in a relationship when he went off for filming, and claimed that Wyatt planned to return to her after making Brown's top five.

"Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health," he wrote, in part.

Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

