John Paul Jones was the surprise standout this season on The Bachelorette.

Though he could have easily shifted into Whaboom territory, John Paul Jones forged his own path, becoming beloved by fans for his hair flips, bro-ishness and love for chicken nuggets.

"It's a great side hustle," John Paul Jones told ET's Lauren Zima at the The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last Friday. "It's been a lot of fun and the press has all been very positive, so I love it."

"I sorta love the sort of positive reactions I get in public," he added. "It's fun."

John Paul Jones was eliminated in week four of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, before we really got to know him -- or what he does for a living. His profession was simply listed as "John Paul Jones."

"I'm a financial analyst at a tech company," he told ET, adding he's shocked his love for chicken nuggets and golden locks would make anyone think otherwise.

"I don't think I actually like, talked about chicken nuggets," John Paul Jones shared. "I did [eat a lot]."

"The hair is sort of non-typical, I will say that," he conceded.

While he left halfway through the season, John Paul Jones has nothing but love for Brown, telling ET that he hopes she finds love this season with frontrunner Tyler Cameron.

"I think Tyler C. seems to be the most compatible option for Hannah. You know, just sort of professionally and personally... I think they have sort of, you know, eccentric personalities," he explained, revealing that he didn't know Brown had confessed she's falling in love with another contestant, Jed Wyatt.

"Really? Wow. Cool. Sweet," he reacted.

As for who should be our next Bachelor, John Paul Jones is pulling for Mike Johnson. "I think it would be interesting to see Mike Johnson as the Bachelor. You know he's a super charismatic, fun-loving guy," he shared.

"I think it could be interesting to see. I think it would be great to see, you know, the first African American Bachelor. For sure," he added.

Fans can next see John Paul Jones on The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, but he'll also be heading to Bachelor in Paradise. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Tanner Tolbert Is Defending Peter Weber Amid Ex-Girlfriend Drama (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown 'Frustrated' She Felt Forced to Reveal Her Sex Life to Luke Parker (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Thought Tyler Was a 'F**kboy' Before Fantasy Suites

Related Gallery