'Bachelorette' Star Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Suffered an ‘Almost Debilitating’ Miscarriage

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is opening up about the sad, exhausting and “almost debilitating” experience of suffering a miscarriage. The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had lost her baby.

Posting a photo of flowers and an image sending love to those who have suffered fertility and pregnancy struggles, the reality star penned a lengthy caption expressing her heartache.

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here,” she wrote. “I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

“I feel sad for what could’ve been,” she continued. “Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad. I want to share this because I think it’s important. I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad - the smiles & the tears.”

Fedotowsky, 35, went on to share how she experienced intense cramping early one morning before passing pregnancy tissue, which left her in “complete shock.”

“I sat and stared at it for hours - not able to fully comprehend what happened,” she wrote. “And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating.”

She noted that while the experience had “affected me so much harder than I could have ever imagined,” she hoped sharing her story would help others experiencing such loss.

Fedotowsky shares a 4-year-old daughter, Molly, and 2-year-old son, Riley, with her husband, Kevin Manno.

She is one of many celebrities who have spoken out about miscarriage in the hope of helping others.

In June, Alanis Morissette discussed trying to remain optimistic after a “bunch of miscarriages.”

Fellow musician Carrie Underwood admitted she felt mad at God after suffering three miscarriages while trying for her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

“I had an honest conversation with God, and I told him how I felt,” she said on the couple’s web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country. “I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn't keep going down that road anymore."

The couple welcomed their second child in January 2019.

See more on celebrities who have experienced miscarriage below.

