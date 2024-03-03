Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour: Everything to Know

Bad Bunny has officially kicked off his highly anticipated Most Wanted Tour!

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar launched his fifth concert tour on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and on Saturday, he took over San Francisco's Chase Center for his second sold-out show at the venue.

ET was on hand for the concert, which was a departure from his 2022 record-breaking tour, El Último Tour del Mundo. Unlike the last tour -- which amassed over $435 million, according to Billboard, and featured more upbeat party hits -- Bad Bunny fully embraces his "King of Latin Trap" title as he returns to his trap music roots by performing songs from his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Bad Bunny's concert was full of surprises from start to finish. In addition to the updated setlist, the show features three different stages (including a floating catwalk), a full orchestra, inclusive choreography, a ton of pyrotechnics, incredible light shows, and even a real-life horse.

During the second act of the show, Bad Bunny makes his way to one of the stages on horseback as part of the tour's Wild West theme. In fact, PETA recently slammed the musician for the concert stunt, telling Newsweek, "Horses are extremely skittish individuals, and they're not props to be ridden across a stage amid flashing lights, booming music and noisy crowds. As they're easily spooked, this could have ended in tragedy, all for an absurd and thoughtless gimmick." The "Where She Goes" rapper has yet to issue a public response.

While the majority of the concert consists of Bad Bunny singing hit after hit, the performer does take a moment during the middle of the show to share his appreciation for his fans.

"I want to thank you for being here tonight once again. San Francisco, thank you for being here. I appreciate it so much," he told the crowd in Spanish, before asking how everybody was feeling.

As the crowd cheered, Bad Bunny continued: "With this place full of so many people, it is impossible for each of you to be feeling good. It's impossible. I am 100 percent sure that perhaps many of you tonight are going through a situation in your lives, a concern, a difficult moment, but either way, you came out... you left your problems outside and are here spending the night with me... Thank you very much. You guys also make me feel better, so thank you."

Bad Bunny has long been open about his mental health struggles, and during his performance on Sunday, he spoke about how some days are harder than others, saying some days he wakes up not wanting to do anything, and other days, he feels like "moving the world."

"It's part of life," he told the audience. "We have those moments where we're not totally OK. It's part of the day-to-day process."

Following his only speech of the night, Bad Bunny transitioned into an acoustic set, accompanied by a piano, before closing out the show with some of his more popular hits, including "Dakiti," "Me Porto Bonito," and "Where She Goes."

Tickets for Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour can be purchased on LiveNation.com.

For more on the tour, including dates and the full setlist, see below.

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour Dates

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Feb. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Feb. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 2 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 5 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 7 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

March 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 4 - Toronto, ONT - Scotiabank Arena

April 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 9 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

April 11 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 12 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 13 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

April 17 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 20 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

April 22 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

April 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 30 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 24 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

May 25 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

May 26 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour Opening Acts

The show opens with a special 10-minute performance by the Philharmonic Orchestra Project under the direction of GRAMMY-winning conductor Carlitos Lopez.

What Time Does Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour Start?

Doors open at 7:00 PM and Bad Bunny hits the stage at 9:00 PM.

How Long Is Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour?

Bad Bunny plays over 30 of his hits over the span of two hours.

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour Setlist

"Nadie Sabe"

"Monaco"

"Fina"

"Hibiki"

"Mr. October"

"Mercedes Carota"

"Cybertruck"

"Vou 787"

"Seda"

"Baticano"

"Telefono Nuevo"

"Tú No Metes Cabra"

"Pa Ti"

"No Te Hagas"

"Vuelve"

"Me Mata"

"Soy Peor"

"Tú No Vive Así"

"Chambea"

"Diles"

"25/8"

"Vuelve Candy B"

"Thunder Y Lightning"

"Gracias Por Nada"

"Un x100to"

"Baby Nueva"

"Perro Negro"

"Safaera"

"Yo Perreo Sola"

"La Santa"

"La Jumpa"

"Dakiti"

"Efecto"

"Me Porto Bonito"

"Un Preview"

"No Me Quiero Casar"

"Where She Goes"

