Banana Republic Sale: Take Up to 40% Off

If you're looking for a spring wardrobe refresh or you're getting a jump on Mother's Day gift shopping, Banana Republic is offering big savings at with its spring sale event, save 40% off regularly priced items -- including new arrivals -- and an extra 50% off clearance items and sale styles, no promo code needed.

Banana Republic's latest selection includes stylish tops, wide-leg jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

On top of the deep discounts, shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, and free extended returns apply to every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's your chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Spring Sale event.

Ombré Midi Sweater Dress Banana Republic Ombré Midi Sweater Dress Soak up spring in this Ombré Midi Sweater Dress. $77 (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Wide V-Neck Sweater Top Banana Republic Wide V-Neck Sweater Top This sweater is so soft and light you can wear it until summer arrives. $48 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Belted Utility High-Low Shirt Banana Republic Belted Utility High-Low Shirt This is the perfect blouse for the in-between season. $42 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Cropped Jean Jacket Banana Republuc Cropped Jean Jacket Pair this cropped jacket with a high-waisted denim pant and your favorite platform sneakers. $66 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Stretch Espadrille Banana Republic Stretch Espadrille These stretch espadrilles come in three other colors. $65 (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean If you haven't gotten your pair of high-rise, wide-leg pants, these are the ones you want at the discount you need. $59 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Banana Republic Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Wide leg jumpsuits are made for maximum comfort. $72 (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Organic Poplin Shirtdress Banana Republic Organic Poplin Shirtdress This shirt dress is as easy to throw on as it is stylish. $83 (REGULARLY $139) Buy Now

Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant Banana Republic Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant These Banana Republic Skinny Pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit. $54 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant A Banana Republic Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pant made with eco-friendly fabric. $81 AND UP (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

