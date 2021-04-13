Shopping

Banana Republic Sale: Take Up to 40% Off

By Amy Lee‍
banana republic sale
Banana Republic

If you're looking for a spring wardrobe refresh or you're getting a jump on Mother's Day gift shopping, Banana Republic is offering big savings at with its spring sale event, save 40% off regularly priced items -- including new arrivals -- and an extra 50% off clearance items and sale styles, no promo code needed. 

Banana Republic's latest selection includes stylish tops, wide-leg jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

On top of the deep discounts, shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, and free extended returns apply to every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's your chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Spring Sale event. 

High-Rise Pleated 4" Jean Short
High-Rise Pleated 4" Jean Short
Banana Republic
High-Rise Pleated 4" Jean Short
High waists aren't limited to jeans. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Ombré Midi Sweater Dress
Ombré Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic
Ombré Midi Sweater Dress
Soak up spring in this Ombré Midi Sweater Dress.
$77 (REGULARLY $129)
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
Banana Republic
Wide V-Neck Sweater Top
This sweater is so soft and light you can wear it until summer arrives. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
Banana Republic
Belted Utility High-Low Shirt
This is the perfect blouse for the in-between season. 
$42 (REGULARLY $80)
Cropped Jean Jacket
Cropped Jean Jacket
Banana Republuc
Cropped Jean Jacket
Pair this cropped jacket with a high-waisted denim pant and your favorite platform sneakers. 
$66 (REGULARLY $110)

 

Stretch Espadrille
Stretch Espadrille
Banana Republic
Stretch Espadrille
These stretch espadrilles come in three other colors.
$65 (REGULARLY $108)

 

High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Cropped Jean
If you haven't gotten your pair of high-rise, wide-leg pants, these are the ones you want at the discount you need. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Banana Republic Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
Sandwash Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Wide leg jumpsuits are made for maximum comfort.
$72 (REGULARLY $120)
Organic Poplin Shirtdress
Banana Republic Organic Poplin Shirtdress
Banana Republic
Organic Poplin Shirtdress
This shirt dress is as easy to throw on as it is stylish. 
$83 (REGULARLY $139)
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
These Banana Republic Skinny Pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit.
$54 (REGULARLY $90)
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
A Banana Republic Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pant made with eco-friendly fabric. 
$81 AND UP (REGULARLY $90)

