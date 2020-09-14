Banana Republic is offering 40% off must-have styles (exclusions apply) and an extra 50% off sale styles.

Banana Republic's latest selection includes a season finale of stylish tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.

Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant Banana Republic Banana Republic Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant Banana Republic These pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit. REGULARLY $89.50 $40 at Banana Republic

Bare High-Heel Sandal Banana Republic Banana Republic Bare High-Heel Sandal Banana Republic A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of nude shades. REGULARLY $110 $59 at Banana Republic

Heritage Linen Sweater Tank Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Linen Sweater Tank Banana Republic This sweater tank is made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool. REGULARLY $64.50 $58 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant Banana Republic Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pants made with eco-friendly fabric. REGULARLY $89.50 $29.99 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress Banana Republic A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.” REGULARLY $129 $51.49 at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic A unique button-down striped shirt. REGULARLY $79.50 $29.49 at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns. REGULARLY $79.50 $21.99 at Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. REGULARLY $98 $28.99 at Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. REGULARLY $79.50 $33.52 at Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. REGULARLY $139 $30.52 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $35! REGULARLY $119 $25.03 at Banana Republic

