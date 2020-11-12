Banana Republic Sale: up to 50% Off Everything + Extra 60% Off Sale Styles
The Banana Republic is offering three sale this week. First save 50% off their Favorite Things. Also, take an Extra 60% off sale styles. Finally, get 50% off your second mask, when you purchase a Banana Republic face mask.
Banana Republic's latest selection includes a season finale of stylish tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.
The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.
Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings site-wide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.
Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.
