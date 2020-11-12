The Banana Republic is offering three sale this week. First save 50% off their Favorite Things. Also, take an Extra 60% off sale styles. Finally, get 50% off your second mask, when you purchase a Banana Republic face mask.

Banana Republic's latest selection includes a season finale of stylish tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings site-wide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.

Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic These Banana Republic Skinny Jeans are must buy at 85% off. REGULARLY $110 $16.37 at Banana Republic

Italian Wool-Blend Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Italian Wool-Blend Sweater Banana Republic This Banana Republic Best Seller Italian-Wool Sweater can be paired with a skirt or denim pants. This sweater comes in two other colors -- Camel and Burgundy. REGULARLY $89.50 $53 at Banana Republic

Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt Banana Republic A 100% cotton long sleeve flannel with a chest pocket. This Banana Republic shirt is right on trend for the fall and winter. REGULARLY $79.50 $55 at Banana Republic

High Block-Heel Sandal Banana Republic Banana Republic High Block-Heel Sandal Banana Republic A Banana Republic Sandal with a Block-Heel, triple strap look, and a square toe. This Banana Republic Sandal is made with vegan leather and also comes in a Silver Metallic color. REGULARLY $138 $38.39 at Banana Republic

Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress Banana Republic The Banana Republic Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress has a romantic feel to it. This mini dress has no zippers or buttons and a not-too-tight flattering fit for every body type. REGULARLY $82.99 $33.20 at Banana Republic

Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant Banana Republic Banana Republic Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant Banana Republic These Banana Republic Skinny Pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit. REGULARLY $89.50 $44 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant Banana Republic A Banana Republic Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pant made with eco-friendly fabric. REGULARLY $89.50 $14 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress Banana Republic A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.” REGULARLY $129 $27.60 at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic A unique button-down striped shirt with a Slim Fit. This Banana Republic Shirt is a 100% cotton and features a chest pocket. REGULARLY $79.50 $23.58 at Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. Rock this Banana Republic Tie-Dye sweater year-round. REGULARLY $79.50 $26.76 at Banana Republic

Heritage Linen Sweater Tank Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Linen Sweater Tank Banana Republic A sweater tank made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool. $38 at Banana Republic

Bare High-Heel Sandal Banana Republic Banana Republic Bare High-Heel Sandal Banana Republic A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of five other nude shades. REGULARLY $110 $59 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Score these high-rise skinny jeans for 50% off! REGULARLY $110 $55 at Banana Republic

