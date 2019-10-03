Barack and Michelle Obama are gushing over each other!

The former first couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Thursday and took to social media to mark the milestone.

For her part, Michelle shared a candid shot of her and Barack hanging out on a deck and looking out on the water. They both appear happy and carefree in the pic, with Barack sporting khaki pants and a blue shirt, while Michelle rocks an all-blue outfit.

"27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered," she wrote alongside the photo, before referencing their two daughters, 21-year-old Malia and 18-year-old Sasha, who are attending Harvard University and the University of Michigan respectively.

"Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next -- while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago," she continued. "Happy anniversary, Barack. 💕"

Barack also posted a stunning shot for the occasion, where fans see the couple from behind watching the sunset. In the pic, both Obamas are wearing baseball caps and jackets, with Barack sticking to a blue color scheme and Michelle wearing army green.

"Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time," Barack wrote, referencing the iconic band's 1967 song, "Getting Better."

"Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!" he added.

While on her book tour for her memoir, Becoming, last year, Michelle told Robin Roberts about how she fell in love with Barack.

"He was like, 'You're crazy. We should date. I like you. You like me,'" she said of when they met at a Chicago law firm. "I like that about him. He was very straightforward."

As for their first date, Michelle said that Barack "played it real smooth" while they were out for ice cream.

"He just leaned in for a kiss. And that really was it," she said. "You know, from that kiss on... it was love. And he was my man."

