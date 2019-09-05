Michelle Obama is here to inspire young girls everywhere.

On Thursday morning, the former first lady took to Instagram to commemorate World Charity Day by posting a sweet childhood photo of herself and a powerful message promoting the power of education.

"It's after Labor Day, so I'm thinking about all the young people heading back to school and reflecting on my own days as a student in Chicago," she wrote beside her school photo. "I learned a lot in school-how to do my multiplication tables and structure a paragraph, yes, but also how to push myself, be a good friend, and dust myself off after a failure."

"It's so easy for us to take our education for granted, especially here in the United States. Right now, more than 98 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school," she continued. "I believe every girl on the planet deserves the same kind of opportunities that I've had-a chance to fulfill her potential and pursue her dreams. We know that when we give girls a chance to learn, they'll seize it. And when they do, our whole world benefits. Girls who go to school have healthier children, higher salaries, lower poverty rates, and they can even help boost their entire nation's economy."

Obama concluded: "So today on #WorldCharityDay, I want you to share your favorite #BackToSchool photo and to join the @girlsopportunityallianceto take action for global girls' education. Visit the link in my bio to learn more-because the future of our world is only as bright as our girls."

Obama's touching post arrives exactly a week after a source told ET that Sasha, Michelle and former President Barack Obama's youngest daughter, is attending the University of Michigan this fall.

"Sasha is living in dorms like a normal college freshman," the source shared of the 18-year-old. "I have seen her on campus, I've met her and she seems excited for the school year."

The source added: "She just wants to try and have as normal of a college experience as possible but she kind of accepts that it won't really happen and it's going to be different for her."

Michelle and Barack's oldest daughter, 21-year-old Malia, took a gap year in 2016 before beginning her studies at Harvard University in the fall of 2017.

