Barack and Michelle Obama were given a hero's welcome as they were greeted by a screaming crowd in Martha's Vineyard on Monday night. The former president and first lady graciously waved to the hundreds of people gathered outside The Cardboard Box restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

Posts originating on DJ Hack It's Instagram Story show the couple sweetly acknowledging the crowd before heading into their SUV. Barack and Michelle are big fans of Martha's Vineyard, vacationing there nearly every summer of his presidency. Missing from the pair's outing on Monday, however, was their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

The Obamas' outing comes just days after Barack celebrated his 57th birthday, with sweet tributes from Michelle, former Vice President and bestie, Joe Biden, celebrities like Justin Timberlake, John Legend and many more.

The couple has clearly been enjoying their free time lately. In her birthday post to her husband, Michelle shard a sweet, relaxed snap of Barack outdoors. "Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you," she wrote.

