One of America's most famous families is about to get a little bigger!

On Tuesday, Barron and Tessa Hilton announced that they are expecting their first child together! The adorable couple broke the news with a social media post each, and in the 29-year-old's hotel heir's case, it was accompanied with some details on where their first child was conceived.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! 🎉👶🏼✨Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child!" he captioned a photo of them soaking up the sun. "We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you 🌴💙✨."

For Tessa's post, she took the time to express her adoration for her hubby. She posted a photo of them kissing while sitting at a restaurant, likely also at the tropical locale, writing alongside: "We're having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream! I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man. And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind."

"We already have so much love for you baby and we cannot wait to welcome you in our arms with hugs, kisses and smiles," she added. "This is the most precious gift of all. Our whole world is glowing! 💘🌟👶🏼🍼."

The pair started dating in 2016 after having met in St. Barth's. Barron got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage in September 2017. And then, as Barron mentioned, they got hitched back on the island in June of last year.

Paris Hilton, Barron's famous older sister, shared numerous photos from the picturesque day, including some sweet snaps of the pair kissing outside the chapel where they got hitched.

Congrats, you two!

