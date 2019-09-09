Twenty One Pilots Singer Tyler Joseph's Wife Reveals Baby's Gender After Announcing Pregnancy at Lollapalooza
Tyler Joseph is going to be a dad!
On Monday, the Twenty One Pilots frontman's wife, Jenna Black, took to Instagram to share that they're expecting a baby girl. In the sweet post, Black sports a red bikini as she lounges on her husband, who's throwing up a peace sign, in the pool.
"we are pregnant! we’re having a girl! Tyler already likes to take pictures with her more than me," Black quipped in the caption.
In a second post, Black shared more shots of herself in the pool, which were taken by Joseph, with whom she tied the knot back in 2015.
"photos by ty daddy. thanks for showing all your excitement for her🤰🏼cool to know she’ll come into the world with so many frens," Black wrote.
The sweet posts come after Joseph shared that the pair was expecting their first child during his Twenty One Pilots set at Lollapalooza.
"I know I said I’m bringing a couple people on stage, and that’s true," he said before bending down to kiss his wife's growing stomach, according to fan video from the concert.
The crowd excitedly cheered for the expectant parents, before Joseph and Black gave each other a kiss and walked off hand in hand.
