BaubleBar Just Launched a New Halloween Collection: Shop Disney-Inspired Earrings and More Spooky Styles

By Sydney Sweetwood
Can you believe it's already that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone. 

Last Halloween season, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after they were spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings on Instagram. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.

From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look. 

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections. 

BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings
BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings

You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall. 

$54
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings

Boo! BaubleBar's Spooked Out Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom. 

$42
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings

We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look. 

$24
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings

For a more sophisticated look, these Bone Head Earrings imitate a classic hoop style. 

$48
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night. 

$42
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

Trick or treat! These candy corn stud earrings are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit. 

$24

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings
Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings

Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these petite Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patch earrings — you're fall look will be complete. 

$32
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings

These adorable Daisy Duck earrings are as sweet as candy. Featuring a glitter enamel bow and a candy corn hat, you'll want to sport these eye-catching earrings all fall. 

$48
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings

Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns. 

$34
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings

Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring glitter-enameled mummy tape on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit. 

$48
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings

It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.

$46
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.

$34

