Can you believe it's already that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.

Shop The Halloween Collection

Last Halloween season, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after they were spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings on Instagram. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.

From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look.

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.

BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look. $24 Shop Now

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

