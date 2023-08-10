BaubleBar Just Launched a New Halloween Collection: Shop Disney-Inspired Earrings and More Spooky Styles
Can you believe it's already that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.
Last Halloween season, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after they were spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings on Instagram. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.
From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look.
Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.
You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall.
Boo! BaubleBar's Spooked Out Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom.
We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look.
For a more sophisticated look, these Bone Head Earrings imitate a classic hoop style.
Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night.
Trick or treat! These candy corn stud earrings are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit.
BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.
Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these petite Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patch earrings — you're fall look will be complete.
These adorable Daisy Duck earrings are as sweet as candy. Featuring a glitter enamel bow and a candy corn hat, you'll want to sport these eye-catching earrings all fall.
Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns.
Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring glitter-enameled mummy tape on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit.
It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.
These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.
