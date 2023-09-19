Style

BaubleBar's Halloween Jewelry Is Scary Good and New Pieces Just Dropped in Time for Spooky Season

BaubleBar Halloween Collection 2023
BaubleBar
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 9:05 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

Spooky season is upon us, and it's time to get into the spirit with BaubleBar's new Halloween collection, full of tricks and treats.

It may still be September, but spooky season is almost here. From the return of Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton to Amazon's deals on decor, it looks like stores can't wait to get a head start on Halloween. If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday.

Bauble's highly anticipated Halloween jewelry collection is here and the brand just debuted a second drop full of new pieces that don't skimp on sparkle or style. Equally festive and fashionable, the 2023 collection has something for everyone — including jewelry from the popular collab with Disney.

Shop Halloween Jewelry

From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons more spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to celebrate spooky season in style. 

Last year, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively raved over BaubleBar’s skeleton earrings. The statement piece is now back and even better. Because they sold out very quickly after being seen on Hudson's Instagram, we recommend snapping up the Bonafide Bones Earrings while you still can!

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections. 

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall. 

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

Trick or treat! These candy corn stud earrings are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit. 

BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings

BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings

For a more sophisticated look, these Bone Head Earrings imitate a classic hoop style. 

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night. 

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Rest In Pettiness Earrings

These sparkly gravestone-shaped earrings are the perfect eerie accessory to enhance your Halloween outfit.

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings

BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings

These adorable Daisy Duck earrings are as sweet as candy. Featuring a glitter enamel bow and a candy corn hat, you'll want to sport these eye-catching earrings all fall. 

BaubleBar Maleficent Disney Earrings

BaubleBar Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Maleficent Disney Earrings

Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns. 

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings

Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring glitter-enameled mummy tape on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit. 

BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings

BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings

It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.

BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

