BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Back In Stock: Shop Disney Halloween Earrings and More Spooky Styles

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
BaubleBar's Halloween 2022 Collection
BaubleBar

Can you believe it's almost that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone. 

Shop The Halloween Collection

Last Halloween season, Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after she was spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings in an Instagram video. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.

From witch studs and crystalized ghosts to spider web drop earrings, glow-in-the-dark bat jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look. 

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections. 

BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings
BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bone To Pick Earrings

You may remember Kate Hudson's BaubleBar skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall. 

$52
BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings
BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings

Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night. 

$48
BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings
BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings

Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look. 

$52
BaubleBar Cave In Earrings
BaubleBar Cave In Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Cave In Earrings

We're going batty over these stylish glow-in-the-dark Cave In Earrings.

$28
BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings
BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings

Boo! BaubleBar's Free Spirit Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom. 

$42
BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set
BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set

These two pairs of studs are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit. 

$42

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring neon green color spider webs on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit. 

$44
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings

Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns. 

$34
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings

It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.

$46
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings

Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these ombre Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern earrings — you're fall look will be complete. 

$48
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.

$34
BaubleBar Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings

We are obsessed with this earring set that features all of our Disney favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. 

$44

