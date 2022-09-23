Can you believe it's almost that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.

Shop The Halloween Collection

Last Halloween season, Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after she was spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings in an Instagram video. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.

From witch studs and crystalized ghosts to spider web drop earrings, glow-in-the-dark bat jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look.

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.

BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look. $52 Buy Now

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

