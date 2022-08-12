BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Here: Shop Disney Halloween Earrings and More Spooky Styles
Can you believe it's almost that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.
Last Halloween season, Kate Hudson took the Internet by storm after she was spotted sporting BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings in an Instagram video. The crystalized earring set was an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly, too—marking the brand a fall essential.
From witch studs and crystalized ghosts to spider web drop earrings, glow-in-the-dark bat jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons of other spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to sparkle this fall. So, while October may seem like a while away, it will be here just before you know it, and the perfect way to get ready for the Halloween season is with a new festive earring look.
Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.
You may remember Kate Hudson's BaubleBar skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall.
Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night.
Nothing says creepy crawly than a pair of crystal spider web studs that features a smaller and larger web to give you a drop earring look.
We're going batty over these stylish glow-in-the-dark Cave In Earrings.
Boo! BaubleBar's Free Spirit Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom.
These two pairs of studs are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit.
BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.
Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Dressed in her adorable candy-corn hat with an orange bow, Minnie shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit.
Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns.
It's safe to say these earrings are Frankenstein-approved. Add some scare to your earring stack with these glitzy Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings.
Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these ombre Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern earrings — you're fall look will be complete.
These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.
We are obsessed with this earring set that features all of our Disney favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.
