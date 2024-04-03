Beats Fit Pro first hit the scene back in 2021 but have remained Beats’ best earbuds yet thanks to their active noise cancellation, long battery life and compact design. From a viral collaboration with Kim Kardashian to bright hues for spring, we've seen various color drops. Now, Beats is partnering with celeb-loved athleisure brand Alo Yoga for a special edition of the Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

The Alo x Beats Fit Pro puts a unique and sparkly twist on the earbuds. Featuring a matte black finish with a pearlized “b” Beats logo painted in silver chrome, the new wireless Beats Fit Pro are set apart by a debossed “Alo” logo on the right earbud. The charging case takes things up a notch with a liquid metal shimmer, while the interior features a chic, reflective chrome-like finish.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds are geared toward an active lifestyle and are compatible with both Apple and Android products. True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with flexible silicone wingtips designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. You also get active noise cancelling, which keeps all the unwanted sounds out while you work at the office or exercise at the gym.

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat-resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out in 2024. Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds will launch on April 4, 2024, for $200 — the same price as the standard Beats Fit Pro. You can pre-order a pair now on Alo Yoga's site as they are expected to ship between April 4 and 18.

To help launch the Beats x Alo collaboration, Grammy award-winning artist Tyla stars in the campaign. The campaign's launch video features Tyla's recent track "Safer" as her dynamic presence puts mindfulness in motion, fusing fashion and functionality.

