Beats and Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Earbud Collab Are Now Available on Amazon
If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality has teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette.
“You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favorite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe," Kardashian told Vogue. "Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out."
The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds are now available in three nude shades: pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth. Like the original Beats style, these earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put while being comfortable enough to wear all day. The collab is already sold out on Apple, but you can now score a pair of Beats X Kim on Amazon while supplies last.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”
The Beats X Kim headphones are also available in Dune, a warm light brown.
The lightest colorway is Moon, a neutral pale beige with seashell pink undertones.
Similar Styles to Shop
Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.
These Anker earphones allow you to choose and customize your listening experience. Using the Soundcore app, you can let as much or as little outside noise in.
If you're on a budget, these wireless headphones are perfect and under $50.
Pretty to look at and easy to listen to, and at a $70 discount, these Samsung earbuds give a similar vibe to Kim's earbuds with their neutral rose gold hue.
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian's New SKIMS Collection Fuses Swimwear with Shapewear
SKIMS Surprise Sale: Save Up to 60% on Bodysuits, Bras and Underwear
Kim Kardashian Reunites Former Victoria's Secret Angels for SKIMS
Shop Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Maternity Collection
Best Buy Anniversary Sale: Save on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Post Prime Day Headphone and Earbud Deals
The Best School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale